Why Canadians Are Choosing To Vacation In Spain This Year

Culinary excellence, cosmopolitan energy and coastal breezes. If your dream holiday includes all of the above, there’s one European country that needs to be on your radar: Spain.



Beyond the popular hotspots, this southern European country is full of surprises and will keep you guessing, especially when you think you’ve seen it all. “Whatever you're after, Spain has the ability to give you what you're looking for,” says Sarah Medeiros, Specialist, Internal Communications at Air Canada Vacations. “Beach and hot weather, arts and culture, parks and picnics. That's the reason why I chose Spain.”

The Almudena Cathedral of Madrid, Spain

Iconic city sights and intimate local vibes

After exploring Madrid, Spain’s capital city, for four days with her friend, Sarah now understands the diverse offerings the city has for any kind of traveller. Especially known for its arts and culture scene, with numerous museums to visit, it gave Sarah the opportunity to enjoy world-famous art by Picasso and Dali. Even outside the museums, the city itself is a visual feast thanks to its stunning historic architecture ranging from the baroque Royal Palace to the Neo-Gothic Almudena Cathedral to the iconic organicist Torres Blancas. The city is also extremely accessible to visitors, according to Sarah, making it easier than you may think to see it all.

“The Metro was very easy to figure out. People were super helpful and very friendly. And it's a very walkable city. That's what I really loved about it,” she says. Even the public spaces are welcoming—Sarah found it’s easy to mingle with locals and get a real feel for the city. “Sometimes by walking, you discover things. We discovered different plazas and different restaurants,” she adds. “They're well known for their calamari sandwiches. Absolutely delicious and it should be tried if you go to Madrid.”



After experiencing Spain herself, Sarah’s travel tip is to shop the extensive offerings that Air Canada Vacations has just for this country. With 21 diverse itineraries in Spain alone, there’s a diverse offering for all travellers. Whether you’ve never been or are returning to explore more of Spain, Air Canada Vacations’ tour packages are an intimate way to explore the country—and Europe’s—most iconic sights and discover its hidden gems.

Calle de Alcala and Gran Via in Madrid, Spain

Unique island adventures and unparalleled beach days

For Selma Filali, Senior Director, Marketing and E-commerce at Air Canada Vacations, she chose island life in Tenerife, which she explored by bicycle. Being part of the Canary Islands, “It’s truly magical because of its stunning diversity, the unique landscape and a special blend of natural beauty and cultural richness,” she says. Home to national parks, volcanic landscapes and lush forests, it’s a playground for nature lovers who love to cycle and hike. And it’s a dream for those who simply want to relax, as well.

Advertisement

“The beaches are stunning. They're unlike your typical golden sand beaches you might find in the Mediterranean or the Caribbean,” Selma says. “Because of the volcanic nature of the island, a lot of the beaches are black volcanic sand. It’s a striking contrast to the very turquoise water.”

Exploring Spain, made easier

Unlike many European tours, Air Canada Vacations puts the control in travellers’ hands with self-guided and partially guided itineraries. The booking details are taken care of–flights, hotels, train tickets or car rentals, transfers to and from the airport booked on your behalf–leaving you to fill your days following your passions, whether that be savouring local delicacies, finding inspiration in world-renowned architecture or relaxing on the beach. Partially guided options offer just as much flexibility but with some days planned for you, including city sightseeing tours to help you get your bearings and full-day excursions to iconic landmarks like the jaw-dropping 100-metre deep El Tajo de Ronda Gorge in Costa del Sol.

"It’s a seamless experience that lets you focus on enjoying the trip," says Selma. "These are expertly curated packages filled with the best of what these destinations offer. It’s a perfect mix of flexibility and customization."



For her and her husband, their itinerary included a day trip to Teide National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s home to Mount Teide, an active volcano that’s Spain’s highest point at 3,718 metres above sea level and one of the world’s tallest volcanic structures. "We cycled there, but you can go hiking, too, and there's a cable car that takes you up to the volcano where you have incredible views," she says.

Teide National Park, Canary Islands

Benefits of booking with Air Canada Vacations

From the cultural heart of big cities to rugged island landscapes, Air Canada Vacations’ tours in Spain open up the country to travellers who want to visit Barcelona to Bilboa, Salamanca to Seville and everywhere in between. Direct flights to Barcelona and Madrid from Montreal and Toronto make getting there easy. And Air Canada Vacations’ CareFlex travel protection plans add another layer of flexibility to your travel plans by allowing you to change booking dates, transfer your vacation package or cancel a reservation with full refund up to 21 days before departure or with a travel credit up to three days prior to departure—no questions asked! Another bonus of Air Canada Vacations? If you’re an Aeroplan Member you can collect points on your tours, too. (Hot tip: you can earn an extra 4,000 points per member on all Spain tour packages!)

Advertisement

Teide National Park, Canary Islands

Find tours that range from nine to 13 days, plus one long-stay tour of 25 days for snow birds who want to spend winter on the Costa del Sol. Whether you and from single city exploration to multi-region adventures, Air Canada Vacations offers an incredible range of opportunities to explore the country. And it’s one that Selma describes as truly accessible to travellers.

"Spain is home to the world's most famous festivals. It has amazing architecture, and you can wander through villages and cities. There’s so much opportunity to spontaneously try the local food and visit local galleries,” she says. “It’s a winning combination.”

Ready to tour Spain? Contact your travel agent or visit aircanadavacations.com.