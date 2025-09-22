A Sleep Expert’s Guide To Great Sleep At Every Age

There’s nothing quite like waking up after a great night’s sleep. And yet, for many women, especially in their 30s, 40s and 50s, truly restorative rest can feel frustratingly out of reach.



Maybe it’s the stress of work, family or a never-ending to-do list. Maybe it’s hormonal changes, temperature swings or that mysterious 3 a.m. wakeup call you didn’t RSVP to. Whatever the cause, something is standing between you and the rest your body craves.

Why sleep is essential for our well-being

When we think of our overall health, diet and exercise tend to take centre stage—but science shows sleep is just as crucial. It shapes our mood, metabolism, focus and even long-term health. It’s not just how much sleep you get, but how good that sleep is, says Catherine Wright, sleep expert and founder of Recoop Care. Deep, restorative rest fuels everything from memory to emotional balance.



“Perfect sleep isn’t defined as picture-perfect; sometimes, we’re sprawled out, drooling, and tangled up in our sheets,” she adds. “When we’re sleeping well, we shouldn’t care what we look like.”

What is “perfect sleep”?

It’s more than just logging eight uninterrupted hours. While duration of sleep does matter, Wright says quality and consistency are even more important. “Deep non-REM and REM sleep are both essential for physical recovery, memory, learning, focus and mood,” says Wright.



That's why understanding what Canadians actually need to sleep well is important.

How sleep shifts through women’s life stages

As our bodies change, our sleep needs will also shift. For women, that often means extra hurdles. According to Wright, women are more likely than men to experience long-term sleep issues such as insomnia. The culprit? Hormones. Monthly cycles often bring restless nights in the days before menstruation, while pregnancy can mean battling swelling, reflux and general discomfort. Wright recommends creating supportive positioning with an adjustable base, which offers customizable head and foot elevation, and even zero gravity presets to ease pressure. All of these adjustable settings help support circulation, reduce reflux, and once postpartum, can even help with more comfortable nursing or bottle feeds. Wright also recommends temperature-regulating mattress and pillow protectors to combat spills and keep sleep surfaces cool during the early baby stage.

Later in life, perimenopause and menopause symptoms such as night sweats and hot flashes can wreak havoc. Wright recommends creating a "cool, breathable environment," ideally 16-19 degrees celsius, wearing breathable sleepwear and upgrading your bed essentials. Consider a temperature-regulating mattress that uses technology to draw heat away, along with moisture-wicking bedding, and a humidity-fighting duvet filled with cozy-yet-breathable merino wool.

While optimizing your sleep environment can ease physical discomfort, lasting rest also depends on building consistent habits. “Across all life stages, the most powerful tool for sleep is consistency around timing,” says Wright. “Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day stabilizes mood, reduces stress reactivity, and supports overall nervous system balance. A dark, cool bedroom helps, but nothing competes with a steady rhythm for promoting good quality sleep.”

Tips for reducing stress-induced sleep issues

Even without hormonal changes, stress can sabotage rest. Stress and sleep are intertwined: poor sleep heightens stress, and stress can lead to sleeplessness. Wright recommends three strategies to break the cycle.



1. Stick to a schedule, keeping bed and wake times consistent, even on weekends.



2. Move daily. Whether it’s a 20-30 minute brisk walk, a yoga class or even a game of pickleball with a friend, physical activity improves both sleep quality and mood.



3. Reset your mindset. "When we wake up at night, it can feel almost impossible to steer away from 'sleep catastrophizing.' We worry that we won't be able to get back to sleep, or that we'll be dragging ourselves around the next day, feeling crummy," she explains. Instead, she suggests focusing on the cozy feel of your pillow or sheets—a cooling pillow offers cooling comfort and ergonomic support—and reminding yourself that waking up at night is normal. Trust your body to return to sleep when it's ready, and remember that even simply resting has value.

At the end of the day, “perfect sleep” isn’t about eight flawless hours, it’s about finding the habits, environment and products that help you wake up feeling truly restored. With expert-backed strategies and Casper’s Canadian-designed solutions, women at every stage of life can create a sleep routine and setup that works for them.



