Real Skin, Real Results: 3 Women Try NEOSTRATA for 4 Weeks

Before exfoliation and rejuvenation became beauty buzzwords, NEOSTRATA was already doing the work. As the original pioneers that discovered the skin care benefits of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and polyhydroxy acids (PHAs), the brand has been shaping the science of skin renewal for decades. Backed by clinical data rooted in nearly 250 clinical studies, and driven by visible results, this is skin care that goes beyond trends—and delivers.

Everyone’s skin is unique. That’s why NEOSTRATA has developed six key collections, based on scientific research of the skin, that target specific concerns. The formulas are precise, the results are measurable, and the outcomes speak for themselves. With a full portfolio targeting a range of skin concerns—from fine lines and uneven texture to pigmentation and tone—NEOSTRATA is the expert choice for those seeking real change.

Our testers fav's: 15% Vitamin C + PHA Serum, PHA Renewal Pads, Triple Firming Neck Cream

But don’t just take our word for it.

To put this science to the test, we asked three individuals in their 30s, 40s and 50s to integrate NEOSTRATA product regimes for four weeks. Each tester came to the table with different skin goals and concerns, from dullness and dehydration to early signs of aging. What they discovered was not only visible improvement, but a deeper understanding of what consistent, clinically formulated skin care can actually do.

Jessica: 40s

Like many 40-something women, I’ve tried my fair share of skin care products, from luxury department store creams to drugstore gems. But I’d never found a full skincare regimen that delivered the results I wanted, until now.

When I started testing NEOSTRATA, I was skeptical. I have dry, rosacea-prone skin, and even “gentle” formulas often leave me blotchy and lacking much-needed moisture. But with this brand, I was happily surprised. The Tri-Therapy Lifting Serum goes on silky, not sticky, and absorbs fast. I didn’t notice any residue after using it, which is one of my biggest pet peeves with serums.

One of my favourite products was the Triple Firming Neck Cream, which was thick and rich, and the skin on my neck felt so moisturized after using it. The PHA Daily Moisturizer went on smooth and didn’t feel gritty when I used it under makeup. Something I appreciate about the products is that I didn’t notice much scent. This was important, as we have some scent allergies in our household.

I maintained this regime every day for four weeks. By the end of week two, I noticed my skin tone looked more even. My skin felt smoother, and I even started skipping foundation, something I haven’t done in years. The best part was less redness. Just a subtle, healthy glow that made me look like I’d been getting more sleep than I actually had (#momlife!). So the verdict is in. Will I continue the regime? Absolutely. NEOSTRATA has earned a spot on my beauty shelf.

Lesa: 50s

Like most Gen-Xers, I didn’t start wearing sunscreen faithfully until my late 20s. And even then, I am sure I wasn’t applying enough, and I definitely was not reapplying. Now at 51, I have the damage to show for it, with tons of freckles and sun damage running rampant across my face.

There are also markings on my chin from decades of hormonal breakouts, which occasionally still like to show up as a cruel reminder. Then, let’s see, there is the pull of gravity, gently reminding me that my face is slowly falling. Taking my issues into consideration, NEOSTRATA sent me a routine to use for four weeks that focused on exfoliating the skin with such products as their Exfoliating Wash to be used at night.

I am already a devout vitamin C user, so I was more than happy to use their 15% Vitamin C + PHA Serum in the mornings before my sunscreen. The product I liked the most was the PHA Renewal Pads. Using a PHA rather than an AHA felt less extreme, as the molecules are bigger while still dissolving dead skin cells and brightening skin. For that reason, I was able to use them both in the morning and at night without feeling like I was stripping away my skin barrier.

My skin never felt irritated. It just looked glowy and bright with light beaming off the surface. And I also didn’t have a single breakout on my chin throughout the testing period, so it did a good job keeping my pores clean.

Isabel: 30s

I’m a skin care minimalist. I slather serum and moisturizer on as fast as I can so I can get on with my day. But at the same time, I want to minimize all signs of aging. Let’s just say I have a complicated relationship with my incoming grey hairs. I was willing to give the multi-step routine—including a serum, hyaluronic firming cream, PHA moisturizer, eye cream and neck cream—a shot, even if it was more effort than I was used to. Surprisingly, it didn’t take long for me to adjust to the extra products, and a swipe of the PHA Renewal Pads made toning a breeze.

When everything dried, it left a pleasant protective sensation on my face that delivered the sense that all the products were working hard in tandem. After about a week, I noticed some serious natural exfoliation. Every time I scratched my chin or hairline, large tendrils of dead skin rubbed off my face, revealing the tender skin anew. After three full weeks of the regimen, I woke up to skin that was tighter, brighter and notably less greasy. Once the sloughing process had completed, my skin appeared supple and renewed.

