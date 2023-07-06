Recipe Collections

5 Weeknight Dinner Recipes Ready In Under 40 Minutes

A simple-yet-sophisticated one-dish egg meal, rotisserie chicken tartines, and more.

Pasta, shrimp, tomato and arugula in a white bowl on a pink background with a used spoon beside.

(Recipes by Eshun Mott. Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Photos by Erik Putz. Food Styling by Sage Dakota. Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.)

Orecchiette with Shrimp, Arugula and Cherry Tomatoes

This quick and lively pasta uses pantry staples that, in combination, start summer early: freezer shrimp, cherry tomatoes and a healthy helping of garlic and chili flakes. Get this orecchiette with shrimp, arugula and cherry tomatoes recipe.

Shredded chicken, avocado, pesto on sourdough, on a pink patterned plat

(Recipes by Eshun Mott. Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Photos by Erik Putz. Food Styling by Sage Dakota. Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.)

Rotisserie Chicken Tartines with Pea Pesto

Shortcut your way to a tartine dinner with a store-bought rotisserie bird. This recipe is also a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. Get this rotisserie chicken tartines with pea pesto recipe.

Carrot fennel soup with garlic chili oil on top in a light green bowl and a cloud printed background and a spoon to accompany.

(Recipes by Eshun Mott. Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Photos by Erik Putz. Food Styling by Sage Dakota. Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.)

Carrot and Fennel Soup with Chili Garlic Oil.

This spicy, creamy puree hits all the notes of a cozy, comforting soup while still being light enough for summer. Get this carrot and fennel soup with chili garlic oil recipe.

Spanish tortilla with asparagus on blue plate with serving utensil.

(Recipes by Eshun Mott. Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Photos by Erik Putz. Food Styling by Sage Dakota. Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.)

Spanish Tortilla with Asparagus

This flavourful, quick tortilla can be served at any temperature and tastes even better the next day. Get this Spanish tortilla with asparagus recipe.

Pan fried Mediterranean sea bass and vegetables on pink plate on pink table.

(Recipes by Eshun Mott. Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Photos by Erik Putz. Food Styling by Sage Dakota. Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.)

Pan-Fried Mediterranean Sea Bass and Spring Vegetables

A quick, whole-fish dinner for a weeknight meal is faster than you think. Get this pan-fried Mediterranean sea bass and spring vegetable recipe.

