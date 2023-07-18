4 New Recipes To Help You Master The Art Of The Meatball

These four very different takes offer a world of taste but leave plenty of room for delicious customization.

Humble meatballs are heroes of the kitchen, favourites for hors d’oeuvres to sandwiches to full-on dinners. These crowd-pleasers are easy and adaptable, requiring minimal effort for maximal payoff. They’re choose-your-own-adventure cooking at its best, limited only by your imagination.



Get on a roll by starting with a base that has some heft and will bind well. The possibilities are endless here: Ground meat, lentils, grains, tofu and legumes are all delicious choices. Mix in high-impact flavours, such as aromatics, herbs, spice mixes, chili pastes, citrus zests, oils or vinegars, and then cook your meatballs however you like. Want a crust? Deep-fry or sauté. In a tender mood? Steam, poach in broth or braise in gravy. Something in-between? Baking is the way to go.

But before you start, here's one pro tip: Meatballs are made for freezing, so always make a double batch. Future you will thank present-day you.

The combination of rich, spiced meat and a cooling dollop of tzatziki or a luxurious smear of hummus can’t be beaten. Get this keftedes recipe.

This versatile recipe comes together in minutes. Stuff the sizzling kebabs into pitas with roasted veg; serve alongside dal, naan and kachumber; tuck into lettuce wraps; or make mini versions for cocktail hour. Get this skewers recipe.

There is a deep and storied tradition of meatballs as dim sum. Consider this recipe an entry-level foray inspired by the classic lion’s head meatball, with water chestnuts for texture and the requisite seasoning of five-spice powder and tangerine zest. Get this steamed meatball recipe.

Unabashedly inspired by eggplant parmesan, these meatless meatballs—made with smoky roasted eggplant and protein-rich lentils—are also gluten-free. Get this eggplant and lentil meatball recipe.