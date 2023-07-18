Recipes

4 New Recipes To Help You Master The Art Of The Meatball

These four very different takes offer a world of taste but leave plenty of room for delicious customization.

Roasted eggplant and lentil meatballs topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Humble meatballs are heroes of the kitchen, favourites for hors d’oeuvres to sandwiches to full-on dinners. These crowd-pleasers are easy and adaptable, requiring minimal effort for maximal payoff. They’re choose-your-own-adventure cooking at its best, limited only by your imagination.

Get on a roll by starting with a base that has some heft and will bind well. The possibilities are endless here: Ground meat, lentils, grains, tofu and legumes are all delicious choices. Mix in high-impact flavours, such as aromatics, herbs, spice mixes, chili pastes, citrus zests, oils or vinegars, and then cook your meatballs however you like. Want a crust? Deep-fry or sauté. In a tender mood? Steam, poach in broth or braise in gravy. Something in-between? Baking is the way to go. 

These four very different takes offer a world of taste but leave plenty of room for delicious customization. But before you start, here’s one pro tip: Meatballs are made for freezing, so always make a double batch. Future you will thank present-day you. 

Air-fryer keftedes served on a bed of tzatziki

Air Fryer Keftedes

The combination of rich, spiced meat and a cooling dollop of tzatziki or a luxurious smear of hummus can’t be beaten. Get this keftedes recipe.

Simple sausage skewers served with thinly sliced cucumbers, onions, and citrus wedges

Simple Sausage Skewers

This versatile recipe comes together in minutes. Stuff the sizzling kebabs into pitas with roasted veg; serve alongside dal, naan and kachumber; tuck into lettuce wraps; or make mini versions for cocktail hour. Get this skewers recipe.

Steamed five-spice pork meatballs garnished with green onions

Steamed Five-Spice Pork Meatballs

There is a deep and storied tradition of meatballs as dim sum. Consider this recipe an entry-level foray inspired by the classic lion’s head meatball, with water chestnuts for texture and the requisite seasoning of five-spice powder and tangerine zest. Get this steamed meatball recipe.

Roasted eggplant and lentil meatballs topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Roasted Eggplant and Lentil Meatballs

Unabashedly inspired by eggplant parmesan, these meatless meatballs—made with smoky roasted eggplant and protein-rich lentils—are also gluten-free. Get this eggplant and lentil meatball recipe.

