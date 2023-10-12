We asked our readers which local bakeries serve up the best holiday cookies, then asked the bakeries if they’d be willing to share the details. Here, seven beloved recipes—from vegan chocolate crinkle to glazed gingerbread—from seven beloved bakeshops across Canada.

“Our dark chocolate cookie is an original recipe we started baking at our first Crave location 17 years ago. This version has a hint of mint and is decorated with a fun green chocolate drizzle and mini chocolate chips. For the classic dark chocolate cookie found in our stores, omit the mint extract.” —Carolyne Jackson, co-founder, Crave Cupcakes, Calgary

Get Crave Cupcakes’ Mint Chip Cookies recipe.

“This recipe is special to us, as it started on our menu when we were vendors at the Aurora Farmers’ Market—before we even opened our doors. It’s our spin on a holiday sugar cookie. At Nutmeg Bakeshop, we believe that the browned butter, as well as a generous amount of both salt and vanilla, give it some added depth. It’s also a great base recipe to mix in whatever sprinkles and ingredients you like.” —Megan Fisher, owner, Nutmeg Bakeshop, Newmarket, Ont.

Get Nutmeg Bakeshop’s Brown Butter Holiday Confetti Cookies recipe.

“When our family started the Dutch Bakery & Diner 65 years ago, they never would’ve imagined their shortbread cookie recipe would be featured in a magazine! This is our Dutch take on the classic Canadian shortbread—we hope you have fun baking them.” —Michele Byrne, manager; Dutch Bakery & Diner, Victoria

Get Dutch Bakery & Diner’s Chocolate-Dipped Star Cookies recipe.

“These traditional French butter cookies are a snap to make. They positively melt in your mouth and make a great addition to any holiday cookie lineup. The cardamom-and- orange combination is perfect for the holidays, but if you aren’t a fan, you could simply omit those flavourings and add a bit more vanilla.” —Giselle Courteau, co-owner, Duchess Bake Shop, Edmonton

Get Duchess Bake Shop’s Cardamom Orange Sablés Bretons recipe.

“Cherries and pistachios make a wonderful Christmas combo in this delightful shortbread cookie. Roasting your pistachios ahead of time and using the best-quality maraschino cherries you can find (we like Tillen Farms Merry Maraschino Cherries) really makes these cookies sing!” —Lorraine Pike, co-owner, Sable Shortbread, Kentville, N.S.

Get Sable Shortbread’s Cherry Pistachio Shortbread recipe.

“One of my best memories growing up was making holiday cookies with my family—now I get to pass that tradition to my own kids. These soft and fudgy vegan chocolate crinkle cookies are a classic holiday cookie that’s perfect for any party or cookie exchange. They’re sure to please even the pickiest cookie or chocolate lover.” —Courtney Van Horne, owner, Whisk and Sugar (now closed), Charlottetown

Get Whisk and Sugar’s Vegan Chocolate Crinkle Cookies recipe.

“We bake cookies that go beyond your imagination. This unique gingerbread cookie is soft and chewy. While our customers say eating these is like having a piece of Christmas in your mouth, we’re confident you’ll enjoy them all year long. —Mélanie Champoux, owner, Kooky Biscuiterie, Sherbrooke, Que.