Asian chicken noodle soup. (Photo, Sian Richards.)
Ready in just 25 minutes and under 400 calories, this Asian chicken soup is a fast, fresh and healthy option any day of the week.
9 cups Butcher's Chicken Broth, recipe link below
3 tbsp unseasoned rice vinegar
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp grated ginger
2 tsp hoisin sauce
2 tsp sriracha
1 small garlic clove, minced
1/4 tsp salt
2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips
60 g vermicelli noodles
1 large carrot, thinly sliced diagonally
1 cup snow pea, thinly sliced diagonally
1 cup oyster mushrooms, torn into small pieces
2 green onions, sliced
BOIL Butcher's broth with vinegar, soy, ginger, hoisin, sriracha, garlic and salt in a large pot. Add chicken, noodles, carrot, snow peas and mushrooms. Continue cooking until chicken is cooked through and noodles are tender, about 5 min. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with green onion.
Calories 323, Protein 42g, Carbohydrates 24g, Fat 6g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 1180mg.
