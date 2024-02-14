Advertisement

Asian chicken soup

30

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time25 mins
*PLUS Serves: 4
Asian chicken noodle soup. (Photo, Sian Richards.)

Chatelaine Triple Tested

Ready in just 25 minutes and under 400 calories, this Asian chicken soup is a fast, fresh and healthy option any day of the week.

Ingredients

  • 9 cups Butcher's Chicken Broth, recipe link below

  • 3 tbsp unseasoned rice vinegar

  • 1 tbsp soy sauce

  • 1 tbsp grated ginger

  • 2 tsp hoisin sauce

  • 2 tsp sriracha

  • 1 small garlic clove, minced

  • 1/4 tsp salt

  • 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips

  • 60 g vermicelli noodles

  • 1 large carrot, thinly sliced diagonally

  • 1 cup snow pea, thinly sliced diagonally

  • 1 cup oyster mushrooms, torn into small pieces

  • 2 green onions, sliced

Instructions

  • BOIL Butcher's broth with vinegar, soy, ginger, hoisin, sriracha, garlic and salt in a large pot. Add chicken, noodles, carrot, snow peas and mushrooms. Continue cooking until chicken is cooked through and noodles are tender, about 5 min. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with green onion.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 323, Protein 42g, Carbohydrates 24g, Fat 6g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 1180mg.

