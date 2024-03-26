16
(Photo: Roberto Caruso)
Slices of tart Granny Smith apple and a zippy cranberry chutney dial up the flavour of an otherwise standard turkey sandwich.
400 g leftover cooked and sliced turkey
1/2 cup frozen cranberries
1/2 cup dried cranberries
2 celery stalks, trimmed and diced
1 green onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 Granny Smith apple
8 slices multi-grain bread, toasted
Combine frozen and dried cranberries with 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Continue boiling, stirring occasionally, until cranberries break down and mixture thickens, about 5 min.
Stir celery with onion and mayo in a small bowl.
Slice turkey and apples thinly.
Spread 4 slices of bread with mayo mixture. Layer with turkey and apple slices. Spread remaining bread slices with cranberry chutney and sandwich.
Calories 525, Protein 36g, Carbohydrates 59g, Fat 17g, Fibre 9g, Sodium 507mg.