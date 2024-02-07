13
(Photo: Canice Leung)
The cheeseburger dumpling is stuffed with ground beef, chopped onion, the high-and-low marriage of aged cheddar and Kraft Singles slices, dijon, mayo and splashes of soy sauce and rice cooking wine in a nod to its origins. It’s a little junky but decadent, just like a burger. Cut the richness with a piece of kimchi or a dash of vinegary hot sauce, or lean into the theme and pair it with a homemade Big Mac sauce. Make this dumpling recipe your own—if you prefer more or less onion or cheese, adjust to taste. I’ll bet pickled jalapeño or sauteed mushrooms and Swiss would be great, too.—Canice Leung
500 g medium ground beef
1/3 cup finely chopped onion, (about half a small onion)
3 cloves garlic, minced
4 slices processed cheese, roughly chopped
1/2 cup old cheddar, roughly chopped (100 g)
2 tbsp Chinese rice cooking wine
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp cornstarch
pinch black pepper
1 package dumpling wrappers
cooking oil
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir or knead the filling by hand until well incorporated.
Unwrap dumpling skins and fill a small bowl with warm water.
Spoon about 1 tbsp filling in the centre of the wrapper. Less filling is better than more; you can work your way up to plumper dumplings as you get more confident in sealing them.
Dip your finger in the water and lightly wet the entire edge of the wrapper. Fold in half, smoothing out any air bubbles. If you’re feeling fancy, you can pleat from one side to the other, pinching shut as you go, but a simple half-moon works as well. Pinch the entire edge again to ensure a good seal. (See video of this below!)
To steam-fry: Heat up a non-stick pan or cast iron skillet to medium-high heat. Add a couple tablespoons of oil and arrange the dumplings bottom-side down in the pan, leaving room around each one. Let sizzle for a minute or two until the bottoms have browned.
Carefully (the water may splatter!) add 1/2 cup water to the pan, just enough to pool a thin layer over the bottom. Cover immediately. Allow the dumplings to steam at medium-high heat for 7-8 minutes until water cooks off. Resist the temptation to flip or move the dumplings.
Take the lid off. Let the last bits of moisture cook off. Gently pry the dumplings off the pan with a spatula or chopsticks. If you’re lucky, you’ll get a lacy, crispy skirt of cheese and starch around the bottoms. Add a touch more oil if needed until the bottoms are crispy again. Cut one dumpling open to check if the meat filling is done; if yes, serve immediately.
To freeze for later, set uncooked dumplings on a baking sheet with space around each one. Place uncovered in a freezer for an hour. Bang the sheet on the counter until they come loose and put in a freezer bag. Keeps frozen for 1-2 months. If cooking from frozen, follow the same method, but add another minute or two to the steaming step (with the lid on).
Kitchen tip: You can substitute Chinese rice cooking wine for sherry or sake.