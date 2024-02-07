The cheeseburger dumpling is stuffed with ground beef, chopped onion, the high-and-low marriage of aged cheddar and Kraft Singles slices, dijon, mayo and splashes of soy sauce and rice cooking wine in a nod to its origins. It’s a little junky but decadent, just like a burger. Cut the richness with a piece of kimchi or a dash of vinegary hot sauce, or lean into the theme and pair it with a homemade Big Mac sauce. Make this dumpling recipe your own—if you prefer more or less onion or cheese, adjust to taste. I’ll bet pickled jalapeño or sauteed mushrooms and Swiss would be great, too.—Canice Leung