4 Nourishing And Delicious Grain Salads

Grain salads are a big staple in my home. With a handful of ingredients, you can turn any grain into a nourishing and delicious lunch or dinner bowl. These ones will have you coming back for more!

This is one of my favourite salads to eat, and it’s absolutely perfect on its own as a meal. Nutrition-wise, quinoa covers your protein, and many of the ingredients are seasonless, so you can enjoy it year-round.

Mediterranean flavours are a go-to in my kitchen. Earthy spices such as za’atar and cumin add such a magical touch and are wonderful when paired with grains.

Farro is a highly versatile grain, and for all the right reasons: You can use it in soups and risotto, and in hearty bowls and grain salads. This recipe packs a lot of flavour and texture, despite how simple it is to make. Enjoy on its own or with grilled tofu, shrimp or fish on the side.

Freekeh is a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine. The flavour is earthy and nutty—and the perfect grain for this highly delicious salad.