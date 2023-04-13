4 Nourishing And Delicious Grain Salads

They can be eaten warm or cold, and a big batch will last in your fridge for a few days—a great option for make-ahead meals.

Grain salads are a big staple in my home. With a handful of ingredients, you can turn any grain into a nourishing and delicious lunch or dinner bowl. These ones will have you coming back for more!

A blue bowl filled with quinoa, roasted squash and pomegranate seeds.

Roasted Squash And Quinoa Salad

This is one of my favourite salads to eat, and it’s absolutely perfect on its own as a meal. Nutrition-wise, quinoa covers your protein, and many of the ingredients are seasonless, so you can enjoy it year-round.

A photo of a couscous salad with broccoli and green beans in a pink bowl.

Pearl Couscous And Roasted Greens Salad

Mediterranean flavours are a go-to in my kitchen. Earthy spices such as za’atar and cumin add such a magical touch and are wonderful when paired with grains.

A photo of a bowl filled with farro, kale, apples and squash..

Farro, Kale And Apple Salad

Farro is a highly versatile grain, and for all the right reasons: You can use it in soups and risotto, and in hearty bowls and grain salads. This recipe packs a lot of flavour and texture, despite how simple it is to make. Enjoy on its own or with grilled tofu, shrimp or fish on the side.

A photo of tomatoes, cucumber. grains and grilled halloumi in an orange bowl.

Freekeh, Tomato, Cucumber And Halloumi Salad

Freekeh is a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine. The flavour is earthy and nutty—and the perfect grain for this highly delicious salad.

