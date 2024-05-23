Your Guide to Summer's Top Eats

Families gathering around grills and savoury bites eaten dockside: Summer dining is here, and there’s no shortage of seasonal specialties and local delights to explore and enjoy. Looking for a week’s worth of delectable recipes to feed the fam? We’ve got you covered. And if you’re interested in summer’s standout produce—and supporting local farmers while you’re at it—What’s in Season will introduce you to incredible plant-based recipes that you’ll be coming back to all season long. Plus, keep an eye out for cottage staples and crowd-pleasers that are convenient to pick up from your local Longo’s and will be sure to impress. Rounded up from Longo’s Experience magazine, discover the food you’ll be enjoying all summer long.

Feed The Fam For Under $100

Prepping weeknight meals can be a challenge—and keeping within budget can be even more daunting. That’s why we’ve rounded up five easy recipes that aren’t just delightful, they’ll also feed a family of four for less than $100—that’s about $20 per meal!

From Sausage Pepper Kabobs to Chopped Summer Sandwiches and Peanut Rice Noodles and Shrimp, these meals are sure to keep your bellies filled—and your wallets fuller. Read more about these 5 Easy Meals from Longo's.

Veg Out

Supporting local businesses while getting the most out of your seasonal produce? Now that’s a win-win. Easy to prepare, devilishly delicious and fancy enough to take centre stage at any friendly gathering, you’ll be putting these recipes on repeat long past Labour Day. Level up your corn game with these Finger Licking Corn Ribs, or serve this fresh and versatile Grilled Eggplant Caponata on a charcuterie board or as a starter. Read more from Experience.

Fuss-Free Cottage Eats

Whether you’re planning a weekend cottage getaway or a picnic in the park with friends and family, you’ll want to maximize your time in the sun with these get-together staples. Pick up BBQ-ready meats or taco kits from your local Longo’s, or opt for minimal or no-prep items like Longo’s Fried Chicken and Picnic Salads. Read more from Experience.