A Playbook to Postpartum Life and Returning to Work

Bringing home a baby is one of life’s biggest transitions—joyful, overwhelming and, at times, disorienting. The sleepless nights, hormonal changes and physical recovery collide with a host of new responsibilities and a new life in your hands.



It’s a tremendous change that doesn’t exactly come with a roadmap, and many parents find themselves facing a sharp dwindling of support once they leave the hospital. “You’re sent on your way, with a baby and no real idea of what to do next,” says Sara*, who gave birth in March 2025.

That lack of guidance can be more than just frustrating—it can affect recovery, relationships, mental health and a parent’s confidence in returning to work. According to Manulife Canada’s aggregate group benefits claims data, the number of mothers making mental-health claims in the six months after bringing a new child home is growing (20 per cent between 2022 and 2024, up from 14.7 per cent in the prior two-year period)—a trend line that underscores how challenging this time can be.



Jennifer Foubert, assistant vice-president and head of product and growth for group benefits at Manulife Canada, says there is a large gap in support that leaves many parents struggling—a gap that employers can help fill. “We need to help break down barriers and create a source of community within workplaces that can assist parents during their time of need,” she says. As it stands, 40 per cent of women consider quitting during the return-to-work process, according to a 2021 Moms at Work report.

“So many mothers feel pressure to be wonder woman,” says Dr. Niki Panich. “Giving yourself permission to rest and accept help is part of healing.”



Having tailored support during this life stage can have a powerful positive effect on the first few months with your baby. In some cases, these resources do exist, but it can be a challenge for new parents to find how to access them. It all begins with knowing what questions to ask—of yourself, your doctor, midwife or health-care provider, and your employer. Here are expert recommendations for where to start.

What to ask yourself

When you have doctors’ appointments and calls, you’ll be faced with a host of standard questions that may seem impossible to answer at that time. Lack of sleep, after all, can have a serious impact on recall, mood and cognition. “After giving birth, a nurse called me at home to check in and see if I had any questions, but over the phone, in the midst of sleep deprivation, I couldn’t even remember my own name, never mind the laundry list of questions I had,” says Sara.

Dr. Niki Panich, a primary care physician at Cleveland Clinic Canada, medical director for Manulife Canada's Group Benefits, says that one way to prepare for these appointments and keep your well-being in check is to regularly ask yourself a series of questions and record the answers in a journal or an app, or even relay them to a partner, parent or friend who can make note of them for you.

“One of the most important questions is: What have I done for myself today?” says Dr. Panich. “And the answer might be as simple as taking a shower or letting someone else fold the laundry.”



Here are some other prompts that experts recommend using for a self check-in:

Rest: How much sleep did I get yesterday? Am I able to sleep when I have the opportunity?

How much sleep did I get yesterday? Am I able to sleep when I have the opportunity? Mood: Do I feel generally emotionally balanced? Am I feeling overwhelmed or do I have any prolonged periods of sadness?

Do I feel generally emotionally balanced? Am I feeling overwhelmed or do I have any prolonged periods of sadness? Body: How is my physical recovery from the birthing process? Am I seeing gradual improvements or are things getting worse?

How is my physical recovery from the birthing process? Am I seeing gradual improvements or are things getting worse? Support: What type of support do I need? Am I eating well? Am I able to take a break when I need it? What am I able to ask for, from those around me, and do I need more support?

What type of support do I need? Am I eating well? Am I able to take a break when I need it? What am I able to ask for, from those around me, and do I need more support? Return to work: Does my return-to-work plan still make sense, given how I’m feeling? Do I feel differently about anything now? Are there conversations I should think about having now, about my role and responsibilities when I go back?

Sometimes it’s easier for a partner or loved one to notice changes in mood or energy—so be open to their observations as well, says Dr. Panich. And don’t shy away from asking for help. “So many mothers feel pressure to be Wonder Woman,” she says. “Giving yourself permission to rest and accept help is part of healing.”

What to ask your doctor, midwife or health-care provider

At your first postpartum appointment (usually about six weeks after giving birth), your doctor will likely ask how you’re physically feeling and assess how your body is healing after delivery. But if something doesn’t feel right, ask to see your doctor sooner, says Shyna Asaria, a registered nurse with Maven Clinic, a virtual clinic specializing in women's and family health.



Beyond the physical recovery from labour and birth, mental-health issues can be common in postpartum. A quarter of Canadian women experience postpartum depression and anxiety, according to Statistics Canada. More extreme mental-health challenges like postpartum obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and psychosis can emerge in the weeks and months following birth, and each requires targeted interventions tailored to the individual.



Pain, bleeding, pelvic floor issues and feeding problems are also key areas to focus on at this stage. Asaria and Dr. Panich suggest these starter questions for your doctor, midwife or health-care provider:

Mental health: What should I be watching for in terms of mental health? If I’m feeling sad, irritable and hopeless, at what point should I seek further help? What are some signs of more serious mental-health challenges like postpartum psychosis or PTSD?

What should I be watching for in terms of mental health? If I’m feeling sad, irritable and hopeless, at what point should I seek further help? What are some signs of more serious mental-health challenges like postpartum psychosis or PTSD? Physical healing: At this stage, how much pain should I be feeling? Should I expect bleeding? What should I be watching out for with bleeding and my pelvic floor? Would you recommend physiotherapy, lactation coaching or other specialists? What should I do for my pelvic floor health and recovery? How long before I can return to exercise?

At this stage, how much pain should I be feeling? Should I expect bleeding? What should I be watching out for with bleeding and my pelvic floor? Would you recommend physiotherapy, lactation coaching or other specialists? What should I do for my pelvic floor health and recovery? How long before I can return to exercise? Future planning: When is it physically possible to get pregnant again? What are my birth control options?

When is it physically possible to get pregnant again? What are my birth control options? Other health issues: Are there any screenings I should get for things like thyroid disorders, anemia and vitamin deficiencies?

“As you recover, you want to make sure that you’re getting back to your baseline,” says Asaria. She notes that many clinicians will ask patients to rate the severity of their symptoms on a scale of 1 to 10—another argument in favour of keeping that journal!

What to ask at work

Transitioning back to work can often come with hidden stressors. Mitigating these as early as possible can help make the return much smoother, but the reality is, you may need to be your own advocate, at least at the start. Ninety-five per cent of Canadian expectant parents said that they didn’t receive any formal support from their workplace during their maternity leave transition, according to the Moms at Work survey.

Before going on leave, check with your employer about what forms and paperwork are required to formalize your time away. As well, Foubert advises inquiring about whether they offer paid leave, salary continuance or top-up programs.

Creating an open line of communication can help provide clarity around employer expectations and establish a commitment from your workplace to make the return to work more manageable. As you plan your return, ask about:

Flexibility: What options are there around modified hours or remote work?

What options are there around modified hours or remote work? Accommodations: Are there designated spaces and safe storage options for pumping?

Are there designated spaces and safe storage options for pumping? Expectations: How will my workload and performance expectations be managed as I transition back—is there an option for a gradual return or phased ramp-up period?

How will my workload and performance expectations be managed as I transition back—is there an option for a gradual return or phased ramp-up period? Benefits: What resources are available through our group benefits plan to support my transition back? Do we have access to practitioners who can help with physical and mental health specific to this life stage?

Access to the right kind of support can make all the difference, says Foubert. It’s why Manulife Canada now offers employers the ability to add Maven Clinic programs to their group benefits plans. It gives plan members access to health-care providers, lactation consultants, career coaches and more, 24 hours a day.

“New moms are experiencing things for the first time, and being able to speak with someone who understands, whether it’s a pelvic floor physiotherapist, a sleep consultant or a mental-health expert, can build confidence,” says Foubert. “That confidence not only supports recovery, it also helps parents re-engage with work and life in a healthier, more sustainable way.”



*Name has been changed for anonymity.



The information in this article is not to be relied on for medical advice for specific situations. Individual circumstances may vary. Always speak to a medical professional for medical advice.