4 Fully Loaded Recipes To Up Your Nacho Night Game

Here’s a bit of nacho trivia for you: the original recipe, created in 1941 by Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, consisted of just three ingredients: tortilla chips, grated Colby cheese and sliced pickled jalapenos. That’s it.

They weren’t piled high with a million ingredients. There was no pulled pork, guacamole or sour cream. Not even salsa made the cut! In fact, the nachos you get at ballparks, movie theatres and gas stations are probably closer to the original than anything else you’ve had. Even so, I’d argue the reason nachos are so popular today is because of the toppings. That original recipe, in all its cheesy-crispy-spicy glory, is the perfect base for showcasing your creativity. Whether you’re cleaning out the fridge, hosting a games night or just trying to trick your kids into eating some vegetables, there is no better canvas than a plate of nachos.

5 Tips For Freestyling Nachos

Back to basics

First off, the chips. For me, corn is the only way to go (I’m a purist). Look for large, thick-cut chips that will hold up well to a flood of salsa. Next, the cheese. Whether you’re making queso or grating a block, pick a mild cheese that will melt well, like Monterey Jack or mozzarella. As for salsa, you can absolutely use store-bought—just be sure to drain off some of the liquid if you find it a little watery.

Balance

When you strip down nachos to the holy trifecta of chips, cheese and salsa (or, if you’re a traditionalist, pickled jalapenos), it becomes immediately obvious why they work so well. It’s the balance of salt, fat, acidity and heat that gives you the perfect bite each time. When making additions to that trifecta, try not to throw off the balance with toppings that lean too heavily into rich, salty or acidic territory.

Veg it up!

Nachos are a great way to use up leftover veggies. Cut them into small pieces, about ¼ in. or so, to make them easier to distribute and ensure no one ends up with a mouthful of broccoli. Also, be thoughtful about how you’re adding the veggies to the rest of the mix. If you’re including potatoes that need to be used up, maybe fry them with chorizo first. If you’ve got leftover cauliflower, try charring the florets.

Fresh is best

If you’re not adding fresh toppings to your nachos, then you’re doing it wrong. Think fresh salsas, like pico de gallo, fruit (this is the time to use that lonely mango on the counter), herbs and any vegetable you wouldn’t want to cook (I’m looking at you, avocados). You could try sandwiching ingredients between the top and bottom layers, but make sure they’re protected by the second layer or you’ll end up with a soggy salad.

Stacks on stacks

All of these nacho recipes are made with two layers. Building nachos wide instead of tall ensures even ingredient distribution and even cooking.