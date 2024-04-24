Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Is Still Figuring It Out

“Writing it felt like I was re-wiring my brain,” Grégoire Trudeau says. “In the past years I’ve devoted myself to the mental health and well-being sphere and path. Having access to incredible knowledge and science and experts—and I always want to learn more and more, I remain always a student—it was clear to me that not only did I want to share the network of people I had access to, but I think this should belong to everybody. We teach our kids how to count, how to pinpoint a country on a map—we have to teach our kids emotional literacy, relational maturity, so they become parents and adults and teachers and leaders and employees and whatever they end up doing with their lives, where you feel that you have more power within yourself and over yourself and your life. Because it’s very difficult, when we look at the state of the world right now, to feel empowered.”