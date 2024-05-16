After My Husband Died, I Escaped The Big City To Start Over

I did my first load of laundry in my new home the day before. I’d been looking forward to using my very own washer and dryer ever since I put an offer on the house months earlier, sight unseen, upped my offer, and then upped it again. I bought my first home on a particularly auspicious full moon toward the end of the 2020 pandemic summer in a hot market. It was the beginning of a mass exodus from Toronto, and I was finally making my escape to Belleville—a little under three hours east along the 401—from a too-big city I’d grown up in, but only moved back to for my husband and to be closer to family. I ultimately chose Belleville with my head more than my heart: It was part way between Toronto and Montreal, both places I consider to be home, it’s a stop on the VIA train line, and it’s just across the Bay from Prince Edward County. As a first-time home buyer taking the leap on my own, my home needed to be a solid investment as well as a soft landing for me.