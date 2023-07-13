Here’s Why Chatelaine May Disappear From Your Social Media Feeds

New legislation could change how you find our stories on Facebook, Instagram and Google—so we need your support more than ever.

Maybe you found this story linked on our Facebook page. Maybe you Googled “Chatelaine” and landed here. Or maybe you came across it while scrolling through your Instagram feed.

But soon, you may not be able to find Chatelaine content through Facebook, Google or Instagram.

In June, Bill C-18—also known as the Online News Act—got royal assent. This legislation requires tech giants to compensate news organizations for the stories that appear on their platforms. In response, both Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) and Google have opted instead to block Canadian journalism from appearing in news feeds and search results.

That means that in the near future, you may not see Chatelaine’s posts on your Facebook and Instagram feeds, or when you search for our stories on Google.

This is new territory for Canadian publications like Chatelaine. But while we continue to assess the ways the Online News Act will affect us, there are a few ways you can continue to support and read Chatelaine.

Subscribe to Chatelaine

Get four print issues a year, plus digital access to current and back issues when you subscribe to Chatelaine.

For digital-only editions, sign up for Apple News+.

Subscribe to our free newsletters

For the best of Chatelaine delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to The Dish. You’ll get our top stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more food content—including easy weeknight recipes, no-fail baking ideas, special offers and our editors’ favourite kitchen hacks—subscribe to The Kitchen, delivered every Saturday.

Follow us on Pinterest

Check out our editors’ favourite recipes, kitchen tips, style and beauty content and more on our Pinterest page.

You can still find all of our award-winning journalism, recipes, horoscopes and more here on Chatelaine.com. Thanks for reading Chatelaine!