I Live In Toronto And Haven’t Paid Rent For A Year. Here’s How

For over a decade now, I have used the same service, TrustedHouseSitters.com. The platform, based out of the U.K., facilitates introductions between homeowners and sitters all around the world. Homeowners post a listing that includes their dates, their pets and the care involved, where their house is located and what amenities are available. A new feature on the site includes references for both the sitter and the homeowner, so users can be fully informed of previous snags or misunderstandings. There is an annual fee for accessing the site, however the price for one year (currently at $130 for a basic membership) is less than the cost of one night at an Airbnb in Toronto. So even if you only do one sit every 12 months, it pays for itself. They’re not the only game in town: Mind My House, Nomador and HouseCarers are also popular, with plenty of users and high ratings. Pro tip: Create profiles on all of these sites to maximize your opportunities.