“What’s your sign?”

This is a question many of us have been asked at some point.

When people talk about zodiac signs, they’re usually talking about sun signs.

Our fascination with sun signs—also sometimes called star signs—began in the 1930s, when British newspapers started publishing horoscopes by astrologer R.H. Naylor. Naylor’s brand of astrology focused solely on sun signs, popularizing the practice through his syndicated column.

But what are sun signs, and where do they come from?

The 12 signs of the zodiac correspond to the constellations that lie along the ecliptic, the Sun’s yearly path. For ancient astrologers, the constellations of the zodiac were considered places of power—temples of the gods.

These temples were believed to be ruled by specific planets, as well as the sun and moon. This implies that the constellations are homes to celestial bodies.

And since the heavens are always in motion, planets also visit each other’s temples.

Natal astrology, including your sun sign, is based on where the planets were in relation to each constellation at your moment of birth.

Understanding your astrology can feel overwhelming at first: There are so many factors to consider, and so many layers to dig into beyond your daily horoscope.

But your Big Three—your sun, moon, and rising signs—and are good places to start.

Here’s what each one means. (And if you want to calculate your moon and rising sign, I recommend Astrodienst, a go-to site for free astrology calculators; Chani Nicholas has a great online tool as well.)

Your sun sign

Sun sign astrology is sometimes dismissed as a type of pop psychology that attempts to narrowly define us into 12 different personality types.

But ancient astrology didn’t originally see the sun as a symbol of identity. Instead, the sun was considered to rule over intelligence, action and reputation. It was not seen as what you are, but what you might want to do with your life.

In this sense, your sun sign can act as a plotline on your life’s path: It is the map you are following to your destination. This means it can shed insight on your sense of purpose and aspirations.

If it helps to get literal, it can also tell us how you want to shine in the world.

The sun is the most visible thing in the sky, and so your sun sign is going to indicate the ways in which you are comfortable showing up throughout your life.

Your rising sign

While sun sign astrology takes a lot of credit for personality-based astrology, traditionally it has been the ascendant, or rising sign, that ancient astrologers would lean on most to understand identity.

Your ascendant is based on the constellation that was rising at the moment of your birth. It is considered “the ship” of your life, the vehicle in which you will carry yourself.

Your rising sign is believed to offer insights into your character, your health and even your physical appearance—such as how you might dress or express yourself.

It is how you present yourself to the world, and how others might first perceive you.

Your moon sign

The moon is associated with our inner world, where we find our moods may change like the tides.

Your moon sign is where you can gain insight into your feelings: How do you process your emotions, and how do you react when others share theirs?

In this sense, your moon sign represents your emotional environment: If your sun sign is your map, and your rising sign your ship, then the moon is the interior of that vessel.

It helps you understand what you need in this world to feel safe and secure.

Since the moon can’t shine its own light, it’s also believed to represent our subconscious and our instincts—the things we aren’t always aware of within ourselves, or the feelings we can’t always rationalize.

Looking to your moon sign can help you understand why you feel the way you do, and can help you to better understand how to practice self-care when it comes to your personal emotional ecosystem.

What if one of my signs is bad?

Pop astrology’s tendency to look at zodiac signs in black and white terms has caused some horoscope seekers to worry that they’ve been born under a bad star.

Astrology is a nuanced practice, and a layered one. It’s not meant to make you feel stuck in your ways, but instead to help you dive deeper into your path and purpose.

There is no such thing as a “perfect” horoscope when it comes to natal astrology: All signs, whether through the lens of the sun, moon or rising signs, will have opportunities as well as challenges along the way.

If it helps, here is one way you can work with your sun, moon and rising: