In Search Of A Laid-Back, Nature-Packed Florida Vacation

My friend Jenn, who joined me for this leg of the trip, and I waited for our table at the dark and moody oceanside bar, then walked over to the wood-panelled dining room. Bowls of crackers and gorgonzola butter greeted us upon our arrival, and it only got more decadent from there. I ordered crab-stuffed shrimp, which came with a gravy boat of hollandaise, while Jenn had a lobster roll as well as the best bacon, blue cheese and candied-walnut wedge salad that either of us had ever tasted. When our waiter came by with an old-school dessert platter filled with slices of triple-chocolate cheesecake and key lime pie, we were too full to even think about it.