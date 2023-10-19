If you love candles but not the accompanying air pollution, consider a candle warmer lamp. It melts wax to release its scent, with fewer pollutants and zero fire risk.

Cozy candles have taken heat in recent years for the pollutants they release. Burning anything creates particulate matter and carbon monoxide, says biologist Francis Lavoie, who works with Health Canada’s Water and Air Quality Bureau. Candles—scented or not—also release volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mostly from solvents and fragrances in the wax.

These VOCs can cause nausea, dizziness, fatigue and headaches and can irritate your eyes, nose, throat, lungs and more. As well, Lavoie notes that “very fine particulate matter can travel into your lungs and can sometimes cross into your blood circulation and affect your heart.”

While a 2014 peer-reviewed study found that the use of scented candles “under normal conditions” does not pose known health risks, Lavoie still recommends limiting their use.

A safer option? A candle warmer lamp, which melts wax to release its scent. Though it won’t entirely eliminate pollutants, it’s a compromise. “There are fewer particles and less carbon monoxide, but there are still VOCs,” says Lavoie. Opening a window while the warmer is on reduces adverse effects.

After we placed the Habitu Candle Warmer lamp over a scented candle, the wax started melting within minutes, filling the room with the black currant fragrance we love. And with no open flame and fewer chemicals in the air, our candle-induced peace of mind is better than ever.

Five cute candle warmers

Funistree Black Candle Warmer Lamp, $52

This sophisticated black candle warming lamp makes a chic addition to any home. Like all candle warmer lamps, it promises to make your candles last longer by using gentle heat to more uniformly melt wax and release fragrance.(Oh, and once your candle is finished, here’s how to recycle and reuse your candle jars.)

It also features an adjustable neck to accommodate various sizes of candle jars.

Habitu Candle Warmer Lamp, $60

This brass and wood candle warmer—made by a Canadian company—is available with either a black or white lamp shade. It features an adjustable neck as well as a timer that can be programmed to shut it off after one, two or four hours.

Liknapho Vintage Candle Warmer Lamp, $56



We love the milk-glass shade globe on this vintage-looking candle warmer lamp with a gold base. It can accommodate candles up to 13-in. in height, and it also has a timer function that lets you program when you’d like the lamp to turn off.

Light It Upp Finds Candle Warmer Lamp, $160



Yes this brass candle warmer lamp is a pricier pick, but it is also—as one happy Etsy shopper calls it—a “statement piece.” Bonus: It’s versatile enough to be used as a vintage-like accent light without the candle.

Living With Candella Candle Warmer Lamp, $79

We love the minimalist design of this chic matte grey candle warmer light. It also features an adjustable neck and programmable timer, and ships from a small business in Canada.

