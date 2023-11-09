13 Cozy Made-In-Canada Candles For Fall

A new candle is the perfect way to set the mood when it gets chilly. Whether you like classic fall scents that are sweet and warm or want to discover something new, we guarantee one of these cozy scented candles will be just right for you. Strike a match and light one of these all-Canadian picks.

The Best Cozy Scented Candles For Fall

Pinky Swear & Co. The Bookworm Candle, $39

The perfect addition to any book lover’s home, this candle blends the scents of aged leather, oak, cardamom and clove to create a relaxing atmosphere in a reading nook.

Shop Now

Milkjar Maple Dip Candle, $37

Inspired by donut shop classic, this warm and buttery candle is the perfect fall treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. It’s hand-poured in Calgary and boasts up to 45 hours of burn time.

Shop Now

Soja & Co. Campfire Candle, $16

With musk, smoky vanilla, olibanum and cedarwood, this candle is so reminiscent of a roaring campfire that you can almost hear the wood crackling.

Shop Now

Mala The Brand Coffee Cream Candle, $40

This blend of coffee, clove and vanilla is as invigorating as a morning cup of java. Choose between a wood or cotton wick and enjoy the burn of this clean-burning soy wax candle.

Shop Now

Lohn Dym Candle, $42

Fresh hints of evergreen are paired woodsmoke in this scented candle by Toronto brand Lohn. There’s also a resinous whiff of cedar, which adds an enigmatic touch. Light it up when it gets too cold for a nature walk.

Shop Now

Cavill & Wicks Salem Candle, $45

Named after the famed New England town, this fall scent is a magical combination of vanilla, amber, tobacco, vetiver and cedarwood. It also features a rain accord, making it the perfect companion for gloomy nights.

Shop Now

Joni Oak Candle, $48

Housed in a pretty ceramic jar by Montreal ceramist Dompierre, this candle is a spicy but cozy mélange of sandalwood, black tea and clove.

Shop Now

Brwn Collective Yolande Candle, $42

Beautifully scented without being overpowering, this woody delight is the perfect way to unwind. It features warm vanilla and tobacco, paired with a slightly smoky note of vetiver for a sophisticated and comforting fragrance.

Shop Now

Esser Fig & Cedar Candle, $48

Esser’s bestselling candle is a fall favourite, thanks to notes of balsam fir, berries and orange zest. It’s also a great holiday scent, if you can wait that long to burn it. The best part? The brand sells refills so you can reuse the cement vessel over and over again.

Shop Now

Brand & Iron Oak + Moss Candle, $42

Woodsy and fresh, this Vancouver-made candle features cedarwood and earthy moss for a grounded scent that’s perfect for the fall-to-winter transition.

Shop Now

Baltic Club Cardamom Candle, $30

This soy candle features notes of cardamom—a staple spice in masala chai—as well as warm wood and sweet tobacco.

Shop Now

Alben Lane Candle Co. The Cottage Candle, $19

With notes of spruce, musk, amber and vetiver, this scent will transport you to a rustic cottage nestled deep into the woods.

Shop Now

Ember Wellness Forest Bath Aromatherapy Candle, $58

As relaxing as a walk in the forest, this woodsy wonder contains notes of birch, smoked cedar and sandalwood. Plus, the chic apothecary-inspired amber glass jar doubles as decor.

Shop Now

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.