Houseplants have a slew of health benefits, including stress reduction and improved indoor air quality. They’re also a gorgeous way to decorate your home when paired with a pretty planter and/or plant stand.

Want to give your plants a glow up? We’ve curated stylish picks for every budget, all from Canadian brands. (And if you're curious, here’s how we define “Canadian“.)

11 Plant Stands and Planters We Love

All that's missing from the small but stylish footed planter is your favourite potted plant. Get it in this moody green hue or a more understated beige.

David and Rau Walnut Plant Stand, from $150

These mid-century modern plant stands are handmade in Weyburn, Sask. Each stand is made to order and takes approximately two weeks to ship. We like this rich walnut version, but they also come in maple, oak and cherry. They're available for individual purchase in three heights (planters not included).

Advertisement

Fable Planter, $85 to $125

Designed in Vancouver and crafted in Portugal, these modern ceramic planters from Fable are a minimalist way to display your plants. The stoneware pot has a textured matte finish and semi-matte interior glaze, with drainage holes and an extra-deep tray. This planter comes in small, medium and large in four tasteful neutrals.

Sprout & About Texture Dipped Ceramic Planter Vase, from $24

These modern black, white and beige ceramic pots—which do not have drainage holes—are from a small Vancouver business and are available in two sizes.

Advertisement

Chive Virago Porcelain Pot With Drainage Hole and Saucer, $17

These petite porcelain pots from the popular Toronto plant store Chive are available in a wide variety of colours and styles. Each comes with a drainage hole and saucer.

Veradek Demi Planter, from $50

This made-in-Canada planter is built from a stone and plastic composite that won’t fade or crack. We love the textured design and the fact that it's temperature tested from -20C to more than 120C, meaning it's suitable for outdoor use. There are drainage holes and a removable plug, with two sizes and five neutral hues to choose from.

Advertisement

Tectle Modern Pillar Plant Stands, $116 for two

These pillar stands will elevate your plants to the status they deserve. They're made in Canada from durable, plant-based plastic and are available in black or white.

DSTUDIOhome White Metal 3-Tier Plant Stand/Table, $151

This white and muted gold three-tier stand (pots not included) has midcentury modern vibes. It’s also a cinch to assemble.

Advertisement

Article Tuva Indoor/Outdoor Wide Planter, $199

You can use this concrete-and-stone composite planter from Vancouver-based Article indoors or out. It has drainage holes as well as a plug and is available in four colours; a matching matte black metal stand is sold separately.

EQ3 Nori Pot, from $40

A unique kiln process turns these hand-formed terracotta pots black. They’re available in small, medium and large sizes, with one caveat: the biggest option comes with neither a drainage hole nor a tray.

Advertisement

Bouclair Natural Rattan Planter on Metal Legs, $110

If you’re going for an easy, breezy coastal vibe, this natural rattan plant stand is for you. However, it’s best suited for indoor use.

Want to add to your plant collection? Here are 20 easy-to-grow options.