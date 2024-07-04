Meet The Woman Keeping Alberta Rat-Free

There’s an email address Albertans can use to alert Wickerson and even a hotline: 310-FARM. Most people take the responsibility seriously, she says. After all, it is a nice thing to live without rats. They spread dozens of pathogens, including potentially deadly C. difficile and E. coli. Rats damage structures, goods and local ecosystems. One analysis found that 200 million people a year could be fed with the rice lost to rats in Asia, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that the equivalent of more than $2 billion in feed is destroyed by rodents each year. In Canada, rats have damaged cars, invaded poultry and swine farms and set up shop around Toronto’s City Hall.