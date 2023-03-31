8 Smart New Documentaries To Stream Now

We’ve seen a boom in the popularity of documentary and docu-series in the last few years, with non-fiction films and TV shows dominating the cultural conversation and bringing people into worlds they might have never heard of. Think: the Tiger King moment that provided social media fodder for weeks during the first wave of the pandemic, or the hotly-debated Tinder Swindler. Luckily for fans of non-fiction, there are a ton of brand-new documentary films and series that are available to stream at home now. Here are eight of our favourites.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

This doc examines the life and career of photographer and activist Nan Goldin, and her work to hold pharmaceutical giant Purdue, owned by the Sackler family, accountable for the opioid epidemic. Goldin’s advocacy group Prescription Addiction Intervention Now (PAIN) took a unique approach to activism: it targeted museums and art institutions who collaborated with the Sackler family and its highly-publicized financial support for the arts. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature at this year’s Academy Awards. Watch now on Crave.



Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Money Shot looks at the success and scandals of the world’s biggest porn website, Pornhub, which was founded in Montreal and remains Canadian-owned. It examines Pornhub’s meteoric rise alongside the rapid growth of social media and how the website transformed the adult entertainment industry. The film also digs into the lack of moderation on the site, which allegedly led to women, many of whom were minors, having their sexual assaults posted to the platform in December 2020. Watch now on Netflix.

Bollywed

This CBC original docu-series follows the Singh family, whose iconic bridal shop, Chandan Fashion, has served the community in Toronto’s Little India for nearly 40 years. Bollywed offers a glimpse into the multigenerational family-run business and shines a light on South Asian culture and fashion. The series has just been renewed for a second season and the first season is available to stream for free on CBC Gem. Watch season one now on CBC Gem.

Pamela, a Love Story

Never-before-seen archival footage, journal entries and interviews come together to create a portrait of Pamela Anderson—the person, not the persona. From Anderson’s life as a Playboy model to her stint on Baywatch to *that* sex tape, Pamela, a Love Story allows Anderson to set the record straight on her own life and legacy. Watch now on Netflix.

Break Point

As the era of tennis stars like Serena Williams and Roger Federer comes to an end, the inevitable question is: Who will take their place? This docu-series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the best up-and-coming tennis players in the world going up against each other in the most competitive tournaments and Grand Slams. Created by the people behind Netflix’s popular Formula 1 docu-series, the first five episodes of Break Point’s debut season are out now and the second half (also five episodes) airing in June. Watch the first five episodes on Netflix.

Push

Push follows the Wheelie Peeps, a group of friends and wheelchair users bonded by their shared lived experiences navigating life on wheels. The docu-series introduces viewers to the Peeps’ individual lives and experiences, from getting back onto the dating scene to creating an inclusive fashion show to fighting social stigma to raising a growing family. Watch on CBC Gem.

Lucy and Desi

Directed by Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely pairing and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in Hollywood history: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The documentary also breaks down how this iconic relationship led to the creation of one of the most influential TV shows in history. Watch now on Amazon Prime Video.

Fire of Love

Fire of Love follows French couple and volcano scientists Katia Kraftt and Maurice Kraftt who, throughout their careers, went head-first against active volcanoes—sometimes, getting too close to the eruptions in the name of science. But, this isn’t your typical nature documentary: Fire of Love is a celebration of both the awesome power of volcanoes and the couple’s love for one another. Watch now on Disney+.



