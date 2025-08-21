We Tried It: The Sundays Good Company Sofa

A sofa is arguably the most important piece you’ll buy for your living room. Whether you’re watching TV, curled up with a good book or in full couch-potato mode, it can make or break the experience. For the past two months, I’ve been testing the Good Company sofa from Sundays, a Canadian furniture brand known for its comfy sectionals.

Why I chose the Good Company sofa

Sundays’ bestselling sofas are the Get Together and Movie Night sectionals. While they’re certainly comfortable—I tried both in their Toronto showroom—I preferred the timeless silhouette of the Good Company sofa, which consists of a frame, two back cushions and a single large seat cushion. I have a small living room and, after some measuring, found that a modular model would be too big for the space.

Here’s what I like most about my new sofa.

1. It looks good

The Sundays Good Company sofa in my sunny living room. (Photo: Amy Evans)

The Good Company sofa comes in three colours, all in a soft chenille fabric: Artichoke (a soft, muted green), Cashew (a light sandy beige) and Sunbeam (a creamy off-white). I went with Artichoke for its slight sheen and tonal variations, which makes it more visually interesting.

There are 2-, 2.5- and 3-seater models of this particular sofa, with colour options dependent on the model. I opted for the largest option—while it’s slightly big for my living room, I wanted the extra seating space.

It has clean lines best suited to a minimalist space, with a low profile and wide armrests for extra comfort. I’ve been living with it for a few months, and I like the modern vibe it brings to my space. I can also see this style working well with mid-century modern or Scandinavian interiors.

2. It’s comfortable

I’ve dubbed this “the Goldilocks couch” because it strikes the perfect balance between plush and firm—it’s not so soft that you're sinking into it, but it’s not too hard either.

Having one large seat cushion rather than several smaller ones has been a game changer. The uniform seating experience means you’re not feeling the gap between cushions. The seats are also deep enough—and the couch long enough—for comfortable lounging (and napping!).

I’ve spent hours reading and watching TV shows on this sofa; the armrests are soft enough to lie against, even without a throw pillow. I’ve also had guests over and found that it can comfortably seat three people. And if you like to put your feet up, there’s also a matching ottoman.

3. It’s built to last

The sofa is well-built: the frame is made of wood and plywood, and the couch comes with a two-year warranty that protects against imperfections in manufacturing and craftsmanship.

A close-up of the performance chenille fabric on the back cushion. (Photo: Amy Evans)

It features a high-performance fabric made from 80 percent polyester and 20 percent viscose for durability and stain resistance, which was tested to withstand 20,000 abrasion cycles. In short, it’s a sofa that can stand up to everyday use.

I have a boisterous tabby named Rupert, and he loves our Good Company sofa. Unlike other couches I’ve owned, he hasn’t yet clawed through the fabric—he gave it a good try, but quickly lost interest when he realized he wasn’t making progress.

3. It’s easy to clean

I picked this sofa in part because it’s easy to clean thanks to the removable and washable cushion covers. Sundays recommends soaking up spills with a paper towel; tougher stains can be spot-cleaned with lukewarm water and a mild detergent. Rupert’s fur also comes off easily with a lint roller.

Both the back and seat cushions are reversible, so you can get more use out of them. Flipping the cushions regularly helps distribute pressure and wear evenly to prevent sagging or indentations over time. Both sides get used, which essentially doubles the lifespan of the covers.

4. The delivery was smooth

My sofa arrived within a few weeks of ordering it, as Sundays sofas are made to order. With customization options, most orders deliver in 3-5 weeks. Shipping and handling is free. I was given a five-hour delivery window and scheduled it through my phone.

The sofa was ready to use straight out of the box with no assembly required, and it came with minimal packaging. The delivery team also dealt with recycling the box, which I appreciated.

5. The price is right

The Sundays Good Company sofa costs $2,450 for the 2-seater, $2,640 for the 2.5-seater and $2,790 for the 3-seater. This is on par with similar brands that are slightly more upscale compared to Ikea, and I found it good value for money considering the quality of the product.

Pros

Modern, attractive design

Comfortable cushions and deep seating

2-, 2.5- and 3-seater models available

Reversible cushions

Removable covers

Easy to clean

Free delivery and setup

Generous warranty

Cons

Limited colour options

Final Verdict

The Sundays Good Company sofa is well-made, striking the ideal balance between comfort and support. The performance fabric and reversible cushions extend its lifespan, and the fabric adds a stylish touch to my living room. In my experience, it's a quality sofa at a reasonable price.