All The Spring Gardening Tips And Tools You Need To Get Your Garden Started

The snow has finally melted, the robins are back and the trees are starting to bud—and your garden awaits. Maybe you want to grow your own food, or you have visions of beautiful perennials. Perhaps you want to create a thriving habitat for birds and pollinators. The spring garden is like a blank canvas—and just as intimidating. Where to start? What goes where?

Not to worry—with some imagination and the right gardening essentials, you will soon turn that canvas into a work of art. Here are some gardening tips to help you get started, as well as our favourite tools for the job.

Preparing Your Garden Bed

Before you start planting, you’ll need to prep your garden bed. Start by clearing away weeds, old roots and debris. Next, loosen the soil with a garden fork or trowel to improve drainage and root growth. Mix in compost or organic matter to enrich the soil with nutrients, support beneficial microbes and help retain moisture. Finally, you can add mulch or leaves to lock in moisture and keep weeds down.

Fiskars Steel D-Handle Digging Shovel, $50

Made of welded steel, this shovel is durable and won’t warp. The comfortable, D-shaped handle is easy to grip and fits both hands. With an oversized foot platform and a pre-sharpened blade, you’ll cut through the soil in no time—without straining your back.

Fiskars Xact Garden Hand Trowel, $15

Made of stainless steel with sharpened edges, this trowel can handle the hardest dirt and the stubbornest weeds. With a strong, fastened connection, the head won’t detach from the handle. Plus it’s comfortable to use, with an innovative Softgrip handle that offers multiple grip positions and a weighted handle for balance.

Fiskars 60-In. Heavy-Duty Pro Garden Rake, $117

This lightweight garden rake is comfortable and user friendly, while tough enough to move piles of gravel. The hardened metal tines resist rust and abrasion, staying sharp all season. Plus you can turn it over and use the opposite edge for grading.

DeWalt 60-In. Fiberglass Handle 16-Tine Bow Rake, $52

With 16 carbon steel tines, this heavy-duty bow rake glides through dense garden material easily. The weather resistant fibreglass handle reduces strain on the knees and back, while the end-grip and mid-grip give you extra leverage with two-handed use.

Husky 4-Tine Spade Fork D-Grip Wood Handle, $45

This compact garden fork is made with a thick, hardwood handle that is stained and varnished for a smooth finish. The large D-shaped handle makes it comfortable to grip, and the tempered blade has four powder-coated tines that make it easy to turn over compost and aerate soil.

HealthiStraw GardenStraw Premium Mulch, $30 for 20 lbs

A sustainable alternative to wood mulch, straw is soft on the feet and knees, and keeps shoes clean. It retains moisture, reduces weeds and quickly biodegrades.

All Treat Canada Red Premium Pine Bark Mulch, $8 for 56 L

This un-dyed mulch is a byproduct of the Canadian forest industry and blends beautifully into any landscape or garden. It reduces weeds, adds organic matter to soil and helps it retain moisture.

Watering Your Garden

Water is essential to a healthy garden. Young plants need to be watered daily (except on rainy days) until their roots are developed, at around two weeks. Then you can taper off to once or twice a week, giving them an inch a week. Native plants are a great choice, as they tend to be drought tolerant and require less water.

Water early in the morning, giving plants time to absorb moisture before it evaporates in the sun. Not a morning person? You can water in the late afternoon or early evening, but avoid watering at night—plants will remain moist and become susceptible to fungal diseases. To save time and water, you can automate the process with a sprinkler on a timer system.

Bloem 7.5-L Watering Can, $15

This user-friendly watering can has a comfortable handle and a long spout for gentle watering, ideal for newly planted seedlings. The large opening makes it easy to fill, and you can rotate the nozzle to control water flow or remove it altogether.

Aqua Joe Variable Width Turbo Oscillating Sprinkler, $40

This heavy duty sprinkler is made with a solid metal base, clog-resistant brass nozzles and a leakproof zinc connection. Best of all, it is completely customizable: you can adjust the coverage area, water pressure and spray pattern to suit your garden. With a range of up to 4,973 square feet, this sprinkler has your yard covered.

Flexzilla Lightweight Heavy-Duty 5/8-In. Garden Hose, $80 for 50 feet

This garden hose is light, but it’s no lightweight—it’s extremely durable and weatherproof. Flexible and easy to manoeuvre, it coils easily and never tangles or kinks.

Flexzilla Garden Hose Nozzle, $23

The perfect hose nozzle can spray lightly enough not to flatten delicate seedlings and also convert to a more powerful stream as plants get bigger. This one has six spray settings: mist, vertical, shower, cone, flat and jet.

Orbit Single Outlet Programmable Hose Faucet Timer, $57

This timer attaches to your faucet, allowing you to automate watering schedules. It features an LCD screen that makes it easy to set specific watering times and durations. The timer includes a manual override function, so you can water whenever you want without disrupting your preset schedule—particularly useful during dry spells or heatwaves.

Suncast HoseMobile 175 ft. Capacity Hose Reel Cart, $70

Constructed from sturdy resin, this hose reel is durable and weather resistant, storing up to 175 feet of 5/8-in. hose. Its folding handle allows for compact storage, and the included leader hose facilitates a straightforward connection to your water source.

Feeding Your Garden

Plants need the right nutrients to thrive. Start by testing your soil to understand its pH and nutrient levels—this ensures you're adding the right amendments and not over-fertilizing. Compost enriches the soil naturally, improving its structure while providing a slow release of nutrients. Organic fertilizers like fish meal or bone meal can also be used to supplement specific needs.

Panacea Soil Test Kit, $15

This comprehensive soil test kit offers a straightforward way to assess your soil’s composition. The kit includes materials for 40 tests: 10 each for soil pH, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium levels.

Pure Life Soil Organic Worm Castings, $25 for 20 L

These earthworm castings are high in nutrients and beneficial microorganisms, and increase moisture retention and root structure.

FCMP Outdoor Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter, $110

Made of recycled polypropylene with a steel frame, this composter is both durable and environmentally friendly. The tumbling mechanism eliminates the need for manual turning, and the dual chambers allow you to process one batch of compost while adding new materials to the other. Aeration holes enhance air flow, while deep fins help break up clumps, accelerating the composting process; kitchen scraps turn into compost in as little as two weeks.

Miracle-Gro Organics Blood Meal, $16 for 1.36 kg

This all-natural fertilizer is high in nitrogen, helping boost leafy growth in flowers, veggies and shrubs. It feeds for up to two months and is Ecocert-approved for organic gardening.

Pruning And Maintenance

Pruning keeps your garden looking tidy and helps plants stay healthy. Start by snipping dead or damaged leaves and spent flowers—this encourages new growth and helps prevent disease. Use clean, sharp tools and sterilize after each use. For flowering plants and veggies, opt for light, consistent pruning rather than a big chop. Make cuts just above a leaf node or branching point. Remove weeds regularly to reduce competition for nutrients.

Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears, $26

Made for small hands, these gardening shears have textured touchpoints to make them comfortable and easy to grip. The precision-ground steel blade stays sharp and features a low-friction coating that helps it make smooth cuts and prevents it from gumming up with sap.

Corona ComfortGel 30-In. Bypass Lopper, $30

Made for pruning branches up to 1.5 in. in diameter, this lopper has sharp, non-stick blades that cut easily without tearing. The soft, ergonomic grips prevent blisters and minimize strain on the hands and wrists.

Homegrown Watson Gardening Gloves, $25

Designed by an all-female team in Vancouver, these cute gardening gloves are made for small hands. The back is made of recycled spandex, and the palm is reinforced with water-resistant goat leather. They offer protection from twigs and thorns and elastic wrist keeps out dirt and debris.

Plant Supports And Fencing

Plant supports help top-heavy plants grow strong and healthy. Trellises and cages lift vining plants like tomatoes off the ground, improving airflow and making harvesting easier. For plants that tend to flop over, simple stakes or bamboo supports do the trick. Fencing can also help to keep critters out while letting pollinators in.

Quest Select 4 Ft Plasticized Steel Home & Garden Plant Stake, $3 each

Made of sturdy steel, these garden stakes have a plasticized coating to prevent rust and help them last year after year.

Natural Bamboo Home & Garden Plant Stakes, $5 for an assortment of 15 stakes

Crafted from sustainable bamboo, these garden stakes are lightweight and durable. With their natural finish, they blend into the garden without drawing attention from your plants.

Panacea 4-Panel Square 47-In. Tomato Plant Support Cage, $13

This heavy-duty 47-in. cage is strong enough to support top-heavy plants. Its four-panel design allows for easy access when harvesting, and it can be folded flat for storage. Made of powder-coated steel, it is durable and rust-resistant.

Panacea Mission 78-In. Metal Trellis, $50

Made from powder-coated steel, this 78-in. trellis is made to withstand the elements and offers ample space for climbing vines to flourish. The legs easily insert into the soil, or it can lean against a wall or fence.

Weed And Pest Control

You don’t need harsh chemicals to keep pests and weeds in check. Encourage a healthy garden ecosystem by planting pollinator-friendly flowers, as well as plants that attract beneficial insects like ladybugs, which prey on pests. Regularly inspect leaves for signs of trouble, and remove affected parts by hand when possible. Insecticidal soap can help with soft-bodied insects and is gentler on pollinators when used carefully (early morning or evening is best to avoid bees).

Safer’s Insecticidal Soap, $12 for 1 L

This natural spray deters common garden pests like aphids and spider mites—without harsh chemicals. Made with potassium salts and fatty acids, it works by weakening insects' protective outer shells. It’s considered low-risk for pollinators, especially if applied in the early morning or evening when they're less active.

Everbilt Plastic Netting, $20 for 25 feet

This versatile black netting helps protect your delicate plants and tasty vegetables from pests. Made of vinyl, it’s lightweight and durable. It comes in black or green, easily blending with your garden.

Fiskars Uproot Weed and Root Remover, $100

This weeder helps you uproot dandelions and other invasive plants while standing, reducing strain on your knees and back. The offset handle minimizes wrist strain. Four serrated stainless-steel claws firmly grasp weeds by the root for thorough removal, and the easy-eject mechanism clears the tool between uses.

Storage And Transport

Gardening is much easier when your tools are organized and easy to access. A sturdy tool belt or apron keeps essentials close at hand, and a wheeled cart is a great way to store and transport larger tools like shovels and rakes. After each gardening session, take a minute to clean and store your tools properly, and they’ll last for years to come.

Digz Midnight Floral Gardening Waist Apron Tool Belt, $20

Crafted from cotton canvas with a cute floral pattern, this apron features four multi-sized pockets for carrying pruners, seed packets, gloves and more. The adjustable waist strap accommodates up to a 50-in. waist and includes a quick-release buckle.

Suncast Utility Cart with Wheels, $129

This durable cart supports up to 150 lbs and can hold 30 tools with different handle lengths. Side-access slots with clips secure tools in place, keeping them from falling out during transportation. With high-quality casters, the cart glides smoothly across various surfaces.

Made from sturdy fabric, this garden tote comes with all the hand tools you’ll need: a trowel, transplanter, hand rake, weeder, pruner, cultivator and garden gloves. All are crafted from stainless steel, with an ergonomically designed wooden handle for a comfortable grip.

Yardworks Poly Tray 4-Wheel Garden Cart, $250

With a 1,200-lb capacity, this garden cart is perfect for transporting soil, mulch, plants or heavy tools. With an ergonomic handle and pneumatic tires, the cart easily maneuvers across various terrains, while unloading materials is simple thanks to a quick-release dumping mechanism.

Outsunny Garden Kneeler and Seat Stool, $39

Your knees and back will thank you for this versatile kneeler, which easily flips to become a bench so that you can work comfortably at different levels. Its sturdy steel frame supports up to 264 lbs, and it folds flat for compact storage and easy transport.

Paper Ties Roll, $10 for 50 m

This Japanese paper ribbon is strong, yet supple enough to tie with ease. The flat, wide band provides a broad surface with rounded edges that won't bruise plants or cut delicate stems.

Made from two strips of 100 percent unbleached recycled paper, this ribbon is also totally biodegradable.

Linen Canvas Sun Protection Garden Hat, $88

Made in Canada, this rugged linen-canvas hat is perfect for gardening. The 4-in. brim blocks at least 97.5% broad spectrum UVA and UVB radiation. It comes in a variety of sizes and colours.