8 Must-Haves From Ikea’s New Vintage-Inspired Collection

If the popularity—and sky-high prices—of preloved furniture and home goods on the resale market tells us anything, it’s that the past is something to celebrate. In honour of its 80th anniversary, Ikea delved deep into its archive to bring back a selection of iconic vintage designs and patterns, reimagined in new materials and striking colours.

Unveiled at Milan Design Week and rolling out online and in stores now, the Swedish retailer’s Nytillverkad collection features furniture, accessories and bedding—all priced under $169—with more vintage-inspired launches set to roll out over the next few years. Inspired to add some retro flair to your decor? Shop these eight updated classics from the first round of the collection.

Domsten stool

First presented in the Ikea catalogue in 1973 under the name Jerry, this practical stackable stool now pairs a pine seat with sculptural metal legs in a choice of three vivid hues: lilac, orange and mint green.

$45, ikea.com

Lövbacken side table

This sleek side table from 1956—then named Lövet—launched in 1956, at the height of mid-century modern craze, and features all the hallmarks of the aesthetic: an organic shape, clean lines and oblique tapered legs. The reimagined table now comes in four colours: blue, green, orange and a medium brown that closely resembles the original.

$99, ikea.com

Bondskäret coat stand

At just $50, this postmodern coat rack modelled after designer Rutger Andersson’s original 1978 Smed version (a favourite of vintage collectors) is a steal. The tree-like stunner now comes in lilac, yellow and black.

$50, ikea.com

Tuvkornell candle holder set

Designed in 1982 and sold in black, white, red and high-shine chrome, the then-named Cylinder candle holder set has stood the test of time thanks to its whimsical height pairings and minimal vibe. This new iteration features bolder hues for a fresh new look.

$12, ikea.com

Kulturskog plant stand

Available in mint green and black, this chic plant stand from 1957 (then sold under the name Balja) doubles as a side table.

$80, ikea.com

Stoense r ug

When it launched in 1959 under the name RONDO, this rug became a sensation thanks to its dense pile, soft feel and easy-care fibres. The circular beauty now comes in three stylish hues, including blue, grey and off-white.

$169, ikea.com

Bladhult pattern

Created by textile designer Sven Fristedt in 1980 for the iconic Klippan sofa, the Bladhult pattern now adorns paper napkins, trays and bedding.

$4 for the Rostvinge paper napkins, $15 for the Rostvinge tray, $50 for the Kantdracena duvet set (queen), ikea.com

Ilex pattern

Another design by Sven Fristedt, the striped Ilex pattern is available in light and dark shades of blue on paper napkins and bedding.

$4 for the Rostvinge paper napkins, $50 for the Slöjsilja duvet set (queen), ikea.com