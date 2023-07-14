Home Decor

8 Must-Haves From Ikea’s New Vintage-Inspired Collection

For its 80th anniversary, the brand boldly reimagined iconic designs in striking colours.

By Updated

A selection of furniture and home accessories from the Ikea Nytillverkad collection.

If the popularity—and sky-high prices—of preloved furniture and home goods on the resale market tells us anything, it’s that the past is something to celebrate. In honour of its 80th anniversary, Ikea delved deep into its archive to bring back a selection of iconic vintage designs and patterns, reimagined in new materials and striking colours.

Related: How To Shop For Second-Hand Furniture Online

Unveiled at Milan Design Week and rolling out online and in stores now, the Swedish retailer’s Nytillverkad collection features furniture, accessories and bedding—all priced under $169—with more vintage-inspired launches set to roll out over the next few years. Inspired to add some retro flair to your decor? Shop these eight updated classics from the first round of the collection.

A selection of pastel Domsten stools from the Ikea Nytillverkad collection.

Domsten stool

First presented in the Ikea catalogue in 1973 under the name Jerry, this practical stackable stool now pairs a pine seat with sculptural metal legs in a choice of three vivid hues: lilac, orange and mint green.

$45, ikea.com

Three colourful Loevbacken side tables from the Ikea Nytillverkad collection.

Lövbacken side table

This sleek side table from 1956—then named Lövet—launched in 1956, at the height of mid-century modern craze, and features all the hallmarks of the aesthetic:  an organic shape, clean lines and oblique tapered legs. The reimagined table now comes in four colours: blue, green, orange and a medium brown that closely resembles the original.

$99, ikea.com

A pastel purple Bondskaeret coat stand from the Ikea Nytillverkad collection.

Bondskäret coat stand

At just $50, this postmodern coat rack modelled after designer Rutger Andersson’s original 1978 Smed version (a favourite of vintage collectors) is a steal. The tree-like stunner now comes in lilac, yellow and black.

$50, ikea.com

Three colourful Tuvkornell candle holders from the Ikea Nytillverkad collection.

Tuvkornell candle holder set

Designed in 1982 and sold in black, white, red and high-shine chrome, the then-named Cylinder candle holder set has stood the test of time thanks to its whimsical height pairings and minimal vibe. This new iteration features bolder hues for a fresh new look.

$12, ikea.com

A green Kulturskog plant stand with blue vase from the Ikea Nytillverkad collection.

Kulturskog plant stand

Available in mint green and black, this chic plant stand from 1957 (then sold under the name Balja) doubles as a side table.

$80, ikea.com

A round blue Stoense rug from the Ikea Nytillverkad collection.

Stoense rug

When it launched in 1959 under the name RONDO, this rug became a sensation thanks to its dense pile, soft feel and easy-care fibres. The circular beauty now comes in three stylish hues, including blue, grey and off-white.

$169, ikea.com

Pieces featuring the Bladhult pattern from the Ikea Nytillverkad collection.

Bladhult pattern

Created by textile designer Sven Fristedt in 1980 for the iconic Klippan sofa, the Bladhult pattern now adorns paper napkins, trays and bedding.

$4 for the Rostvinge paper napkins, $15 for the Rostvinge tray, $50 for the Kantdracena duvet set (queen), ikea.com

A table set with blue Ilex patterns from the Ikea Nytillverkad collection.

Ilex pattern

Another design by Sven Fristedt, the striped Ilex pattern is available in light and dark shades of blue on paper napkins and bedding.

$4 for the Rostvinge paper napkins, $50 for the Slöjsilja duvet set (queen), ikea.com

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: