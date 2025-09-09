A First Look At IKEA’s Super Fun Christmas-Themed Designer Collection

If the words “dopamine decor” mean anything to you, you’re likely already familiar with Stockholm-based designer Gustaf Westman, whose whimsical approach to Scandinavian design—think chunky tableware, squiggly accessories and curvy pieces of furniture rendered in bold primary colours and soft pastels—has earned him a cult following.

This fall, the designer is partnering with Swedish retailer IKEA on a holiday collection that puts an unexpected spin on the traditional festive tablescape. While you’ll find touches of red and green (as well as Westman’s signature palette of blue and pink), it’s a collection meant to be used to host all year round, no matter what holiday or milestone you’re marking. “It flirts with Christmas,” he says, but the collection focuses “on a broader picture of celebration.” For Westman, the collection is about bringing people together, an ethos that’s reflected in the design. “It’s sort of like a weird family— [the] have different functions and different heights and sizes,” he explains. “But when you mix them, they fit together.”

IKEA is known for making great design accessible, and this collection is no different. While Westman’s iconic chunky cup-and-saucer set would typically run you about $75, the IKEA version—which has the same playful vibes as the original, albeit with a slimmer, more practical profile—is just $8. “It’s a dream come true, doing this collaboration with IKEA, especially as a Swedish person,” he says of being able to reach a broader audience. “As a designer, the most fun thing is [seeing] your objects in people’s homes.”

In Canada, the collaboration between Gustaf Westman and IKEA will be available in stores and online on October 1 and will feature seven designs, including a vase, candle holders, decorative lamps and cup-and-saucer sets, with some available in a few different colours. In other countries, decor enthusiasts will also be able to snap up plates and a meatball serving platter, two core pieces that won't be available in Canada—needless to say, we’re a little jealous.

VINTERFINT Cup and Saucer, $8

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

This iteration of Westman’s famous cup-and-saucer set has a deeply personal origin. “At Christmas, my grandma always makes a lot of different cookies,” he says. “You have an espresso or mulled wine in the middle, and then the big saucer is for carrying all the different cookies.”

The espresso set comes in pink and dark green. Pro tip: The colours look great mixed and matched together for an added touch of whimsy, so be sure to grab one in each colour when the collection launches.

VINTERFINT Vase, $40

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

With a shape reminiscent of Westman’s Spiral Stand magazine rack, the vase is guaranteed to fly off the shelves. “It bounces when you put in a flower,” he says.

VINTERFINT Candle Holders, $13

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

No tablescape is complete without candles, especially during the holiday season. Pair these tubular holders—which come in blue and red—with trendy twisted taper candles in bright, preferably mismatched, colours.

VINTERFINT Tealight Holder, $7

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

The collection’s sweet tealight holder is a mini version of the square plates that will be available in some regions. Styled on a sideboard or in a living room, it’s the perfect way to add a pretty pop of colour to your decor all year round.

VINTERFINT Pillar Candle Holder, $10

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

Want to showcase your collection of pillar candles? This minimalist holder with a square base is the perfect way to do so. You could also use it to serve cookies or display some of your favourite jewellery on your vanity.

STRÅLA LED Decorative Table Lamp, $20

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

Mark our words—this twisty table lamp is going to go viral. Styled on top of a stack of books on a shelf, on a mantle or even on a desk, the chunky accessory is sure to spark joy every time you look at it.

STRÅLA LED Candelabra, $35

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

The crown jewel of any holiday table, this three-branch candelabra is the perfect statement-making finishing touch. The delicate tubular frame and spherical bulbs are an elegant take on the festive staple.