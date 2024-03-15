Just look at what’s currently happening with measles. Canada achieved “elimination status” for measles through vaccination in 1998—meaning that the disease was no longer spreading on its own in this country. But vaccination rates have fallen and as of the time this article was published, at least 31 cases—many, but not all, contracted through travel—have been reported in Canada this year. (By comparison, a total of 12 cases were reported in 2023.) Measles is highly infectious; for anyone at risk—in other words, people who are not vaccinated and who have never had measles before—exposure leads to a 90 percent chance of infection.