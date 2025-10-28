Addressing The Menopause Gap For Black Women

Menopause is a natural stage of life, though for many women it can feel anything but. Sleepless nights, hot flashes, brain fog and mood shifts can leave women struggling to keep up with the demands of daily life. For Black women in Canada, the challenges are often even greater.

This is, in a nutshell, the Black women’s menopause gap–the difference between what Black women need at this stage of life and what the health system is providing.

Research from the United States offers some important insights. A landmark menopause study conducted by the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation followed women from different racial backgrounds. It found that Black and African American women experience hot flashes and night sweats for an average of ten years. By comparison, non-Hispanic white women report about six and a half years of these symptoms. Black women may also reach menopause earlier—about 1.2 years sooner than white women—which means living with disruptive symptoms for longer.

Dr. Cindy Maxwell speaking at last year’s summit. (Photo: Women’s College Hospital)

It's not just uncomfortable—it comes with real health consequences, from sleep disturbances and depression to higher risks of cardiovascular disease, weight gain, osteoporosis and a decline in brain health. For Black women, who already face higher rates of chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes, these compounded impacts can be profound and go beyond physical health, affecting one’s ability to work and taking a toll on personal relationships.

The good news is that menopause is being talked about more openly than ever before. It’s important that women know that perimenopause and menopause symptoms aren’t a part of life that simply needs to be tolerated. From lifestyle interventions—such as diet and nutrition, physical activity and weight-bearing exercise—to having open conversations with your health provider about treatment options like menopausal hormonal therapy, there are many ways that women can manage their symptoms to live fulsome lives.

However, as a Black physician, I know that the responsibility can’t fall only on patients to advocate for themselves—especially for Black women, who are often stigmatized and dismissed when seeking healthcare. We know that even in a country where we take immense pride in our universal healthcare system, access to safe, equitable care isn’t a reality for everyone. This is particularly true for Black communities, who experience the greatest health inequities and disproportionate health outcomes.

Black women are also often underrepresented in research, especially in Canada. When their experiences aren’t included in the data, the medical system doesn’t build solutions with their needs in mind. This lack of representation, combined with barriers to culturally safe care, leaves too many Black women navigating menopause on their own.

Closing the Black women’s menopause gap requires working collaboratively with Black communities to address disparities within the health system. We are starting to see this work through initiatives like Women’s College Hospital’s Black Health Plan, which was designed in collaboration with community partners, leading researchers and clinicians.

Through the initiatives found within the Black Health Plan, we aim to increase access to care, close gaps in research and amplify these solutions for broad impact across the health system. This includes creating menopause resources that are culturally relevant and take into account the experiences of Black women—and ensuring communities have access to this information.

One of the ways we connect with communities is through the Black Women’s Healthcare Summit—an annual event that will take place on October 29, 2025. The summit brings together Black women, health providers and community leaders for an evening of open conversation and expert insight. This year’s panels will discuss menopause, health prevention and self-advocacy.

The summit is more than an event; it’s a chance to honour the resilience of Black women, to listen to their stories and to connect them with health experts who understand the importance of culturally safe, compassionate care.

Addressing the menopause gap will not happen overnight—but it is possible. By listening to Black women, investing in research and transforming how care is delivered, we can build a future where every woman is supported through menopause and nobody is left behind.

Dr. Cindy Maxwell is an OB-GYN and the vice-president, medical affairs and system transformation at Women’s College Hospital.