Don’t Have A Family Doctor? Here’s How To Get A Mammogram Without One

If you’re not registered with a family practice, a walk-in clinic is usually the next best option, says Dr. Anna Wilkinson, a family physician and general practitioner-oncologist at the Ottawa Hospital. “Preventative health care is not typically a walk-in clinic’s function—their function is to look at acute medical issues,” she says. “But if you have no other way to get screening and you go in to ask for it, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to discuss that and have that ordered.”