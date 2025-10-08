Looking to stock up on Canadian-made sweets and snacks this Halloween? We combed the candy aisle for a mix of confectionery that's both trick-or-treater friendly and party-ready.

Dare Real Fruit Minis 50 Pack, $13

Proudly Canadian-owned and operated since 1889, Dare recently added more fruit pureé to their bite-size Real Fruit gummies and swapped animal gelatin for 100% plant-based ingredients, making them suitable for vegan, halal and environmentally conscious candy connoisseurs. These mini-packs are great for trick-or-treaters and available in the classic medley of blueberry, cherry, raspberry, and strawberry flavours, and Summerfruit Burst sour gummies—a combination of watermelon, peach and cherry.

Nestlé Assorted Mini Bars, Pack of 50, $13

This box of 50 Assorted Minis includes beloved classics like Aero, Smarties, Kit Kat and Coffee Crisp—all of them prepared in Canada. Coffee Crisp, a brand *only* available in Canada, always mysteriously disappeared from my childhood trick-or-treating haul after my parents had sifted through it for “safety reasons.”

Dare Wagon Wheels 18 Pack, $7

Your house might be swarmed by ravenous 10-year-olds on a sugar high if you hand out Wagon Wheels this year. A marshmallow sandwiched between graham crackers and covered in chocolate, these individually wrapped treats are bigger than the usual trick-or-treat handout, made in Canada, and clearly labelled “peanut-free” for peace of mind.

Cadbury Halloween Treat-Sized 90 Pack, $20

All the Cadbury chocolates prepared for Canadians hail from the Mondelez Canada facility in Toronto’s west end. This minis box has an assortment of chocolates, including Wunderbar and Crispy Crunch, alongside Caramilk and Oreo-filled Dairy Milk bars.

Rockets 500g, $7

Love them or hate them, Rockets have long been a staple in Canadian Halloween candy stashes. First touching down in Canada in 1963, they were produced in a factory on Toronto’s Queen Street West before eventually moving to a Newmarket, Ont. facility, where they’ve been made ever since. Personally, the chalky, tongue-drying texture of those little pastel hockey puck-shaped treats will always hold a special place in my heart. It wouldn’t be Halloween without them, even if there’s always a few left abandoned in your kitchen after November rolls around.

Purdy’s Halloween Chocolates, $4+

For spooky-yet-sophisticated Halloween party treats, this Vancouver-founded chocolatier has a lot to choose from. Highlights from the Halloween collection include individually wrapped Chocolate Pumpkin Lollies, Frankenmallow bars, and werewolf or pumpkin-themed Boo Bags for trick-or-treaters. For a get-together spread, the coffin-shaped chocolate gift box has an assortment of flavours, including Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels, and truffles like Peanut Butter Daisy, Pumpkin Spiced Latte, and White Silk.

Maynard’s Minis Pack of 90, $19

I pity the poor U.S. resident who hears the phrase “Fuzzy Peaches” and pictures, well, a fruit. Maynard's gummies, by Canadian company Mondelez International, aren’t a thing in the States, apparently, but that’s all the more reason to add them to your Halloween party mix. With this assorted pack of 90, there's more than enough for trick-or-treaters, party guests, or a sneaky pick-me-up to push through that afternoon slump at work.

SunRype Fruit to Go Strips 36 Pack, $14

This box of 36 fruit snacks is Halloween-themed, with pink lemonade, blue raspberry and apple strawberry flavours–a sweet addition to candy stashes or spooky school lunches.

Hawkins Cheezies Snak~Pack, $9

If you were looking for a red and white (and orange) flag to rally behind this Halloween, look no further than Hawkins Cheezies. The crunchy snacks recently received a boost from Canadian consumers looking for alternatives to American-made confections—Cheetos, who?—with Chatelaine’s Isabel Slone affectionately dubbing Hawkins Canada’s “homecoming Queen of the snack aisle.” If you’re expecting trick-or-treaters, this snack pack of 14 should hold up just fine, and no one will notice if you sample a bag or two for “quality control.” If you’re going elbows up, you might as well get your fingertips up and out of the way, too–you’ll get that orange cheezie dust everywhere.