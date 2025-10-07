  • Newsletters
Kitchen Gear

The New Le Creuset Fall Pieces We Can't Wait To Shop

From a Wicked-ly beautiful collab to the return of a timeless fall classic, here are our favourite pieces.
By Gillian Grace
October 7, 2025
A pink and a green le Creuset dutch oven from the Wicked x Le Creuset collaboration collection. The pink pot rests on a. pink velvet pillow next to Glinda's crown and the green next to Elphaba's pointed hat for a post on the French brand's fall 2025 collections

Le Creuset is known for its limited-edition cinematic collaborations—including, in years past, Star Wars and Harry Potter—as well as its more classic seasonal drops.

This month sees the iconic 100-year-old French brand launch two new buy-'em-before-they're-gone collections. The first, the Wicked x Le Creuset Collection, looks ahead to next month's release of Wicked: For Good, the second part of the movie adaptation of the beloved musical. The second, the Pumpkin Collection, is a returning seasonal favourite.

Glinda Embossed Round Dutch Oven, $550

A shell pink Le Creuset dutch oven lid shown from above with an embossing of Glinda from Wicked holding her wand and two butterflies

For the Glinda lover in your life, this 4.2-L enamelled shell pink cast-iron pot is a slightly smaller in size than the classic 5.3 L dutch oven but still versatile for most dishes. Its lid is embossed with the popular witch (and her wand).

Elphaba Embossed Round Dutch Oven, $550

An artichaut green Le Creuset dutch oven lid shown from above with an embossing of Elphaba from wicked and two flying monkeys

This matching green (or "artichaut" in LC colours) 4.2-L dutch oven features Elphaba and two flying monkeys on the lid.

Pumpkin Cocotte, $429

Pumpkin cocottes from Le Creuset in white and orange (persimmon)
Pumpkin cocottes from Le Creuset in black (liquorice) and green (thyme)

These 3.7-L enamelled cast-iron dutch oven gourds are designed for both preparing and serving food. They come in white, thyme (green), persimmon (orange) and licorice (black) and would be a gorgeous centrepiece for Thanksgiving or Halloween celebrations.

Pumpkin Braiser, $379

A thyme (green) Le Creuset pumpkin braiser
A persimmon (orange) Le Creuset pumpkin braiser
A liquorice (black) Le Creuset pumpkin braiser

Braisers—shallower dutch ovens designed for braising—let you sear ingredients then seal in moisture when you add liquid. These 3.7-L braisers would be amazing for stews.

Mini Pumpkin Cocotte, $49

A mini pumpkin cocotte from Le Creuset in sea salt (blue) next to a larger pumpkin dutch oven
Two mini pumpkin cocottes in persimmon (orange) from Le Creuset

These oven- and microwave-safe mini cocottes, which come in orange, white or sea salt (pale blue), let you prep or serve food. One of our editors keeps an LC cocotte from an older collection on her counter to store sea salt.

Halloween Mini Dishes, $60

a set of four halloween mini dishes from Le Creuset, with an orange pumpkin; a black cat; a navy bat and a white ghost

This set of four plates would be the cutest way to serve candy or spooky treats. And, honestly, they're adorable enough that they'd work year round to corral earrings on your dresser or keys by the door.

Gillian Grace
Gillian Grace

Born in London, Ontario, Gillian is Chatelaine's deputy editor, digital. She has also worked at Toronto Life and the National Post. Gillian cares deeply about fighting climate change and loves birds, sad lady singers, bikes, baking and wide-legged denim. She lives in Toronto's east end with her partner, two children and Rosie, her very exuberant Bouvier des Flandres.

