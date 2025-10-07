The New Le Creuset Fall Pieces We Can't Wait To Shop

Le Creuset is known for its limited-edition cinematic collaborations—including, in years past, Star Wars and Harry Potter—as well as its more classic seasonal drops.

This month sees the iconic 100-year-old French brand launch two new buy-'em-before-they're-gone collections. The first, the Wicked x Le Creuset Collection, looks ahead to next month's release of Wicked: For Good, the second part of the movie adaptation of the beloved musical. The second, the Pumpkin Collection, is a returning seasonal favourite.

Glinda Embossed Round Dutch Oven, $550

For the Glinda lover in your life, this 4.2-L enamelled shell pink cast-iron pot is a slightly smaller in size than the classic 5.3 L dutch oven but still versatile for most dishes. Its lid is embossed with the popular witch (and her wand).

Elphaba Embossed Round Dutch Oven, $550

This matching green (or "artichaut" in LC colours) 4.2-L dutch oven features Elphaba and two flying monkeys on the lid.

Pumpkin Cocotte, $429

These 3.7-L enamelled cast-iron dutch oven gourds are designed for both preparing and serving food. They come in white, thyme (green), persimmon (orange) and licorice (black) and would be a gorgeous centrepiece for Thanksgiving or Halloween celebrations.

Pumpkin Braiser, $379

Braisers—shallower dutch ovens designed for braising—let you sear ingredients then seal in moisture when you add liquid. These 3.7-L braisers would be amazing for stews.

Mini Pumpkin Cocotte, $49

These oven- and microwave-safe mini cocottes, which come in orange, white or sea salt (pale blue), let you prep or serve food. One of our editors keeps an LC cocotte from an older collection on her counter to store sea salt.

Halloween Mini Dishes, $60

This set of four plates would be the cutest way to serve candy or spooky treats. And, honestly, they're adorable enough that they'd work year round to corral earrings on your dresser or keys by the door.