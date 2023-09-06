How To Cook Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti squash has a secret superpower: when roasted, its flesh turns into pasta-like strands. Here’s how to make the most of it.

Oblong in shape with a bright, creamy yellow shell, spaghetti squash gets its name from the spaghetti-like strands the flesh separates into when roasted. Look for spaghetti squash with a firm and blemish-free rind and rounded stem.

How to cut spaghetti squash

Like any other type of squash, spaghetti squash has a thick rind that can be a pain to cut into. Our tip? Soften the skin! Just like kabocha squash, you can pierce spaghetti squash with a knife and microwave it for two to three minutes before hacking into it. Alternatively, you can steam the squash for three to four minutes in a large pot or until the skin is easier to work with.

To create spaghetti-like strands, cut your squash in half, de-seed it, brush it with olive oil and sprinkle it with salt and roast it flesh-side down in a 400 F oven until tender (40-50 minutes). Use a fork to pull off strands of cooked squash and serve like spaghetti with your favourite sauce.

Spaghetti squash recipes

Nothing beats a classic! Here’s a triple-tested way to cook spaghetti squash. Roasted spaghetti squash is a perfect veggie-alternative to pasta, and it’s so simple to prepare! Get our Roasted Spaghetti Squash recipe here.

We gave this dinner classic a super-healthy twist: high-fibre, low-cal spaghetti squash stands in for pasta, but the comfort factor remains the same. Get our Faux Spaghetti with Spicy Sausages recipe here.

Enjoy the best of seasonal produce with this delightful side dish or light main course. Get our Asparagus, Shiitake and Spaghetti Squash recipe here.

Each bite offers the comfort of lasagna, but with a nutritious twist. Get our Lasagna-stuffed Spaghetti Squash recipe here.

