How To Cook Kabocha Squash

Kabocha is a sweet Japanese squash that is incredibly smooth and creamy when cooked. It makes a great alternative to puréed cooked pumpkin and butternut squash to use in baked goods. Look for dark green squash with a dull rind without any soft spots.
How to cut kabocha
Before you attempt to cut into your kabocha squash, pierce it all over with a knife and then microwave it for two to three minutes.
How to roast kabocha
To simply roast it, cut it in half, de-seed it and then slice it into wedges. Drizzle the wedges with oil and put them flesh-side down in a 400 F oven until tender. Like acorn squash, the tough rind is edible.
Kabocha squash recipes
Cherry Pork Chops With Roasted Kabocha Squash And Brussels Sprouts
A sweet-tart cherry sauce pairs perfectly with pork chops for a recipe that takes 10 minutes of prep and 30 minutes to get on the table. Get our Cherry Pork Chops With Roasted Kabocha Squash And Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Soba Noodle Salad With Soft Eggs, Kale And Kabocha
This sumptuous, filling salad is topped with eggs and healthy veggies. Get our Soba Noodle Salad With Soft Eggs, Kale And Kabocha recipe.
Sugar And Spice Roasted Kabocha Squash
Sugar, spice and everything nice goes into this fall-ready side. Get our Sugar And Spice Roasted Kabocha Squash recipe.