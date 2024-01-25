Advertisement
Food

Our Editors’ Favourite Comfort Food Recipes

We asked Chatelaine staff for their comfort food recipes. The results are as varied as they are delicious—and we think they’ll warm you up, too.

By Chatelaine

January 25, 2024
Our Editors’ Favourite Comfort Food Recipes

Produced by Irene Ngo. Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.

A stew your mother made. A spicy pasta that calms you when its aroma wafts from the kitchen. We asked Chatelaine staff for their comfort foods. The results are as varied as they are delicious—and we think they’ll warm you up, too.

Vegetarian Bengali Khichuri

My mom would whip up a batch of this sticky yellow rice on grey, rainy days. Served in my home with thick chunks of curry beef, this quick and easy meal is perfect when you’re in a rush but craving something satisfying. —Radiyah Chowdhury, former associate editor

Get this Vegetarian Bengali Khichuri recipe.

Vegetarian Bengali Khichuri. Radiyah Chowdhury, Assistant Editor. Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.

Drowned Eggs (Huevos Ahogados)

You can cut down on the cook time by dropping the eggs in whole, but there’s something special about scrambling them first. They puff up, soufflé-style, while steaming in the sauce. —Chantal Braganza, deputy editor, food

Get this Drowned Eggs (Huevos Ahogados) recipe.

Drowned Eggs. Chantal Braganza, Senior Editor. Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.

Advertisement

Hainanese Chicken Rice (Khao Mun Gai)

I ate this street food dish often while growing up in Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore. It’s simple but comforting, and eating it always makes me feel nostalgic, regardless of where in the world I am. —Irene Ngo, former food content director

Get this Hainanese Chicken Rice (Khao Mun Gai) recipe.

Hainanese Chicken Rice. Irene Ngo, Food Content Director. Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.

Instant Pot Korean Braised Short Ribs

My mom would cook these rich, flavourful short ribs in a huge pot for hours and hours on special occasions. I use her recipe when my family’s craving something hearty—but with an Instant Pot to cut down on the cook time. -Stephanie Han Kim, art director

Get this Instant Pot Korean Braised Short Ribs recipe.

Instant Pot Korean Braised Short Ribs. Stephanie Han Kim, Art Director. Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.

Sukiyaki

This is my favourite meal: hot, comforting and full of flavour. My mom would make it on cold days, and it always made me happy. As we’d eat, she’d quickly replenish the ingredients—like bottomless hot pot. —Aimee Nishitoba, deputy art director

Get this Sukiyaki recipe.

Sukiyaki. Aimee Nishitoba, Associate Art Director. Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.

Advertisement

Spicy Sausage Pasta

My mom adds her own twist to this recipe by Quebec chef Josée di Stasio with spicy sausage from the local butcher, and she makes it whenever I visit. I eat it at my childhood kitchen table, with loads of parmesan. —Andréanne Dion, senior editor, style and beauty

Get this Spicy Sausage Pasta recipe.

Spicy Sausage Pasta. Andréanne Dion, Associate Editor. Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.

Pork-Stuffed Bitter Melon Soup

I’ve loved bitter melon since I was a child, especially in my mom’s soup. Trying to replicate her recipe from memory was a fun challenge since her instructions were always "a little bit of fish sauce to taste." —Sun Ngo, creative director

Get this Pork-Stuffed Bitter Melon Soup recipe.

Pork-Stuffed Bitter Melon Soup. Sun Ngo, Creative Director. Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.

Cheddar and Potato Perogies

I don’t have many ties to the Ukrainian side of my family aside from food. I took over the job of making these perogies from my mom a few years ago, and have been trying to max out the cheese-to-potato ratio ever since. —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Get this Cheddar and Potato Perogies recipe.

Cheddar and potato perogies. Maureen Halushak, Editor in Chief. Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.

GET CHATELAINE IN YOUR INBOX!

Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

FILED UNDER:
RecipesEditor's PicksEasy Weeknight Dinners
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement