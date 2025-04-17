/
1x
Advertisement
Enter Now to Win a Prize Pack of our Favourite Pantry Staples!
Contests

Enter Now to Win a Prize Pack of our Favourite Pantry Staples!

To celebrate The Pantry Awards, we’re giving away a prize pack full of our grocery faves—including coffee, creamers, breakfast goods, condiments and more.

Read all about this year’s winners at our first-ever Pantry Awards, then enter the contest below by May 15, 2025 for a chance to win over 38 award-winning products worth approximately $370. All fields required.

One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be removed before draw. Please note that contests with supplement or food products are only eligible for Canadian winners, as shipping restrictions prevent us from sending these items across borders

Share this contest with your friends!

Copy link

How to enter: Simply fill out the required fields and press submit. Contest period: April 17, 2024 to May 15, 2025, 11:59pm EST Winner announcement: One (1) lucky winner will be selected by random draw and contacted by email on May 16, 2025.