Thoughtful presents for partners and pals that tread lightly on the budget and heavy on the heart-you vibes.

Valentine’s Day can feel a little forced at times, especially when a drugstore pit-stop for chocolates and a card becomes the annual tradition. While we’re not here to burden you with grand-gesture guilt, it’s worth remembering there is a middle ground. Thoughtful gifts are a love language all their own—and they don’t have to break the bank.

Shop for your partner or your Galentine—or just make a wishlist for yourself. Either way, these Valentine’s Day gift ideas under $50 tread lightly on the budget and heavy on the heart-you vibes.

Grace & Stella Moisturizing Eye Masks, $26 for 24 pairs

A refreshing way to start the day, these incredibly popular hydrogel eye masks are a great gift for night owls and early birds alike. They boast hyaluronic acid and glycerin to help plump up fine lines. Sea moss powder purportedly lessens the appearance of dark circles.

Shop Now

Delamu Sushi-Making Kit, $35

Make your next at-home date night way better: This 20-piece sushi-making kit lets you make classic rolls, temaki, nigiri and more. (If you have kids, it’s also a great activity you can later repeat with them.) We love the included beginner’s guide too.

Shop Now

Remember Love: Words for Tender Times by Cleo Wade, $36

Valentine’s Day isn’t all roses for everyone—if you have a friend who could use a lift, the newest poetry collection from bestselling author Cleo Wade could be the perfect here-for-you present. This one is written for anyone feeling lonely or lost, and offers inspiration for healing, growth and self-love.

Shop Now

Tishiron Paint-by-Number Kit, $20

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that help us slow down. A beginner-level paint-by-number kit is a perfect way to do that. Choose a piece that complements their aesthetic so it can do double-duty as decor later.

Shop Now

Suetables Camilla Personalized Chain Bracelet in Gold Vermeil, $45

A little personalization goes a long way. Toronto-based Suetables offers complimentary hand-stamping with this classic chain bracelet. Go with your Valentine’s initial or zodiac sign for a sentimental accessory they’ll wear daily.

Shop Now

Uniqlo x Marimekko Round Mini Shoulder Bag, $25

The $25 bag that took over the internet strikes again—this time in a limited-edition Marimekko print. Made with recycled polyester, the moon-shaped crossbody is lightweight and perfectly sized to hold all their essentials. A gift they’ll actually use? Check.

Shop Now

Famarine Water Drop Earrings in Gold, $16

Upgrade their earring game with a pair of sculptural teardrops. Though they may look hefty, they’re designed to be lightweight and comfortable to wear. And with their wallet-friendly price, you can give them to all your Galentines.

Shop Now

Province Apothecary Lover’s Kit, $44

Give your partner a hint-hint with this duo of all-natural oils from Toronto-based Province Apothecary. Set the mood with the Massage Oil, which is packed with 10 sensual essential oils. Then, switch gears with the unscented and ultra-hydrating Sex Oil. (Pair with one of these best-selling sex toys if you’re feeling adventurous.)

Shop Now

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen, $27

This pocket-size stress buster from Selena Gomez’s beauty brand is unique—and kind of genius. With a click, it dispenses a fast-absorbing lavender and peppermint gel. Massage it gently into the temples, neck or behind the ears for instant soothing.

Shop Now

Skwálwen Botanicals Kalkáy Wild Rose Yarrow Bath Salts, $26

What’s better than a dozen roses? The iconic flower sustainably harvested and ground into decadent bath salts. This calming and skin-soothing soak is handmade in small batches by Skwálwen Botanicals. It’s an Indigenous-owned skincare brand rooted in Squamish plant knowledge.

Shop Now

Simons Maison Retro Flower Glasses, $12 for two

The kitschy-kitchen aesthetic is major for 2024, so get them started with this fun flower-printed pair of glasses. With the delightfully low price tag, you can also throw in their favourite craft beer or kombucha.

Shop Now

Aesop Resurrection Hand Balm, $41 for 75 mL

Can a hand cream be an it-item for Valentine’s Day? The answer is yes when it’s this Aesop hand cream. This iconic tube of the Aussie brand’s scented balm is a winter staple that makes holding hands even better.

Shop Now

Love & Lore Piped Sleep Shirt in Blush, $50

There is just something about changing into ultra-soft pajamas. Give the gift of cozy nights with this long-sleeved sleep shirt. It is silky to the touch, but made of eco-friendly rayon. We love the classic white piping and notched lapel for an elevated loungewear look.

Shop Now

Sézane Gaston Scarf, $45

Made from organic cotton printed with delicate blooms, this 50-cm square scarf will give your Valentine loads of styling potential. It can be tied in different ways around the neck or head, or simply added to a purse strap for extra personality.

Shop Now

Kanel Salt Collection, $39

There’s never a shortage of chocolates and candies for February 14, but what if your Valentine is Team Salty? Montreal’s Kanel has the answer with this set of four finishing salts. Each hits all our fave flavour notes: truffle, garlic, smoky and spicy.

Shop Now

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.