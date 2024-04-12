16 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas From Canadian Brands

(Graphic: Gracia Soenarjo)
What does mom want? What she probably really wants is some time to herself to catch-up on her beauty sleep, indulge in some much-deserved pampering or catch up on her Chatelaine subscription. And while we can't help you clear her schedule, we've got suggestions on how to make what little free time she does have just a bit more delightful.
Whether you're looking to celebrate with the perfect gift for mom, your mother-in-law, a friend or even yourself, we've got you covered with Mother's Day gifts from some of our favourite Canadian brands.
There's no better way to celebrate Mother's Day than by spoiling the moms and mother figures in your life. In Canada and the United States, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year. In 2024, it falls on May 12.
Wow the dedicated hostess or amateur mixologist with a cute set of cocktail glasses and a bottle of their favourite spirit. This colourful set of four glasses is affordable and will add instant flair to their bar cart.
Let's face it: She could probably use some sleep. While you can't gift her a solid eight hours, these gel patches are the next best thing. They're infused with powerful brightening and depuffing active ingredients, such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and green tea extract.
Store in the fridge for a soothing, cooling effect.
This chic pendant necklace single-handedly redeems heart-shaped jewellery. The sleek puffy charm and chunky paperclip chain put a modern twist on the sweet style. It comes in both silver and gold.
Made from a luxe pebble leather, this cardholder—which also comes in pink, burgundy, black, cream and beige—features three slots and a zip compartment for change. For a truly special, one-of-a-kind way to celebrate her special day, you can have it monogrammed for an extra $10.
With layered notes of black pepper, grapefruit, ginger, orange and peppermint, this soy wax candle hand-poured in Montreal is zesty, spicy and sophisticated. It comes in a reusable embossed ceramic jar and burns for up to 45 hours.
All adventures start with a great cabin-size luggage. This one by Canadian brand Monos was crowned Chatelaine’s favourite carry-on for a reason—we guarantee she’ll love its many organizational features, sturdy telescopic handle and how smoothly it rolls across all surfaces.
Comfort never goes out of style and a cute pyjama set makes a great gift for Mother's Day—cozy jammies aren't just for the holidays! We love that this one is made from a super-soft, moisture-wicking bamboo fabric that’s perfect for hot sleepers. It features an adjustable waist and comes with a matching headband.
Fresh flowers are great, but why not get her blooms she can display for years to come? Montreal designer Eve Gravel makes these beautiful cushion covers using scraps of fabrics from other projects, like this floral cotton-linen blend.
She probably wouldn't treat herself to a new robe, but she'll be grateful you did. Made from 100 percent cotton, this thoughtful gift will make a breezy addition to her morning routine. The soothing watercolour floral pattern features some of the season’s hottest hues, including lavender and coral.
Created for beginners, this DIY crochet set contains all the yarn and tools necessary to make a trendy tote bag, as well as detailed instructions on how to make granny squares.
This reusable compress can be warmed up in the microwave or stored in the freezer to soothe sore muscles and increase relaxation. It’s infused with lavender essential oils for added aromatherapy benefits and features a soft, washable satin cover.
Want to surprise mom with a unique gift? Have a ready-made lush garden delivered. Whether she has a green thumb or not, an easy-to-care-for plant will spruce up her space. We especially love the resilient ZZ plant, offered with a stylish pot.
Plants are delivered across Canada with detailed care instructions for newbie plant parents.
In for a big splurge? These dainty studs top our wish list. They’re made from 14K recycled yellow gold and inset with a moonstone surrounded by diamonds. Moonstone is associated with reflection and setting intentions—something busy moms could use.
A practical kitchen upgrade is always welcome, especially when it’s this pretty. This affordable cast-iron dutch oven is stove- and oven-safe but can also double as a stylish serving dish.
Spoil her with her very own box of chocolates. This sweet giftable tin includes heart-shaped Ruby Praline and Passion Fruit, as well as the brand’s popular Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels.
Versatility is the name of the game with these slippers. They come in five practical colours and patterns—we consider leopard a neutral FYI— and can also be worn outdoors thanks to the anti-slip sole and warm shearling lining.
