Style

16 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas From Canadian Brands

From sweet treats to a surprise plant delivery to jewellery she'll actually want to wear.
By Andréanne Dion
Updated April 16, 2024
(Graphic: Gracia Soenarjo)

What does mom want? What she probably really wants is some time to herself to catch-up on her beauty sleep, indulge in some much-deserved pampering or catch up on her Chatelaine subscription. And while we can't help you clear her schedule, we've got suggestions on how to make what little free time she does have just a bit more delightful.

Whether you're looking to celebrate with the perfect gift for mom, your mother-in-law, a friend or even yourself, we've got you covered with Mother's Day gifts from some of our favourite Canadian brands.

When is Mother's Day 2024?

There's no better way to celebrate Mother's Day than by spoiling the moms and mother figures in your life. In Canada and the United States, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year. In 2024, it falls on May 12.

The best Mother's Day Canada gifts ideas for 2024

Simons Maison Colourful Cocktail Glasses, $30 for 4

Four Simons Maison Colourful Cocktail Glasses for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

Wow the dedicated hostess or amateur mixologist with a cute set of cocktail glasses and a bottle of their favourite spirit. This colourful set of four glasses is affordable and will add instant flair to their bar cart.

Grace & Stella Eye Masks, $16 for 24 pairs

A box of blue Grace & Stella Illuminating Eye Masks for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

Let's face it: She could probably use some sleep. While you can't gift her a solid eight hours, these gel patches are the next best thing. They're infused with powerful brightening and depuffing active ingredients, such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and green tea extract.

Store in the fridge for a soothing, cooling effect. 

Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Chain Necklace, $198

A model wearing a Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Chain Necklace for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

This chic pendant necklace single-handedly redeems heart-shaped jewellery. The sleek puffy charm and chunky paperclip chain put a modern twist on the sweet style. It comes in both silver and gold. 

Poppy Barley Card Holder, $85

A blue Poppy Barley Cardholder for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

Made from a luxe pebble leather, this cardholder—which also comes in pink, burgundy, black, cream and beige—features three slots and a zip compartment for change. For a truly special, one-of-a-kind way to celebrate her special day, you can have it monogrammed for an extra $10. 

Vigyl Pompeii Soy Wax Candle, $40

A Vigyl Pompeii Soy Wax Candle for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

With layered notes of black pepper, grapefruit, ginger, orange and peppermint, this soy wax candle hand-poured in Montreal is zesty, spicy and sophisticated. It comes in a reusable embossed ceramic jar and burns for up to 45 hours.

Monos Carry-On Pro, $345

A blue Monos Carry-On Pro for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

All adventures start with a great cabin-size luggage. This one by Canadian brand Monos was crowned Chatelaine’s favourite carry-on for a reason—we guarantee she’ll love its many organizational features, sturdy telescopic handle and how smoothly it rolls across all surfaces. 

This Is J Henley Pyjama Set, $189

A model wearing a This Is J Henley Pyjama Set for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

Comfort never goes out of style and a cute pyjama set makes a great gift for Mother's Day—cozy jammies aren't just for the holidays! We love that this one is made from a super-soft, moisture-wicking bamboo fabric that’s perfect for hot sleepers. It features an adjustable waist and comes with a matching headband. 

Eve Gravel Reclaimed Fabric Cushion, $42

A floral Eve Gravel Reclaimed Fabric Cushion for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

Fresh flowers are great, but why not get her blooms she can display for years to come? Montreal designer Eve Gravel makes these beautiful cushion covers using scraps of fabrics from other projects, like this floral cotton-linen blend. 

Joe Fresh Printed Robe, $29

A floral Joe Fresh Printed Robe for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

She probably wouldn't treat herself to a new robe, but she'll be grateful you did. Made from 100 percent cotton, this thoughtful gift will make a breezy addition to her morning routine. The soothing watercolour floral pattern features some of the season’s hottest hues, including lavender and coral. 

Brin Brun Crochet Bag DIY Set, $70

A Brin Brun Crochet Bag DIY Set for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

Created for beginners, this DIY crochet set contains all the yarn and tools necessary to make a trendy tote bag, as well as detailed instructions on how to make granny squares.

Magic Bag Thermotherapeutic Bag, $32

A pink Magic Bag Thermotherapeutic Bag for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

This reusable compress can be warmed up in the microwave or stored in the freezer to soothe sore muscles and increase relaxation. It’s infused with lavender essential oils for added aromatherapy benefits and features a soft, washable satin cover.

Foli Medium ZZ Plant and Pot, $75

A Foli Medium ZZ Plant and Pot for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

Want to surprise mom with a unique gift? Have a ready-made lush garden delivered. Whether she has a green thumb or not, an easy-to-care-for plant will spruce up her space. We especially love the resilient ZZ plant, offered with a stylish pot.

Plants are delivered across Canada with detailed care instructions for newbie plant parents. 

Bluboho Full Moon Glow Moonstone Earrings, $298

A pair of Bluboho Full Moon Glow Moonstone Earrings with diamonds for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

In for a big splurge? These dainty studs top our wish list. They’re made from 14K recycled yellow gold and inset with a moonstone surrounded by diamonds. Moonstone is associated with reflection and setting intentions—something busy moms could use.

Oui Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $100

A pink Oui Cast Iron Dutch Oven for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

A practical kitchen upgrade is always welcome, especially when it’s this pretty. This affordable cast-iron dutch oven is stove- and oven-safe but can also double as a stylish serving dish.

Purdys Mother’s Day Gift Tin, $27

A box of Purdys chocolates in a Mother’s Day gift tin for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

Spoil her with her very own box of chocolates. This sweet giftable tin includes heart-shaped Ruby Praline and Passion Fruit, as well as the brand’s popular Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels.

Mave & Chez Maya Backless Slipper, $225

A model wearing a pair of leopard-print Mave & Chez Maya Backless Slippers for an article on the best Mother's Day Gifts Canada.

Versatility is the name of the game with these slippers. They come in five practical colours and patterns—we consider leopard a neutral FYI— and can also be worn outdoors thanks to the anti-slip sole and warm shearling lining.

This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

