22 Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts For Every Mom In Your Life

Give them something that makes them feel seen.

There’s nothing the moms (and mother figures) in your life want more than a little time to themselves—trust us—but a thoughtful gift that makes them feel seen and appreciated is a close second. Whether she’s a homebody or a world traveller, a bookworm or an amateur gardener, a fashionista, part-time interior designer or a foodie, here are 22 thoughtful gift ideas for every mom in your life.

Lee Valley Embossed Rolling Pin

Embossed with a charming pattern of roses and tulips, this rolling pin will take her baked goods to the next level.

$47, leevalley.com

Odd Society Wallflower Strawberry Gin

Strawberries grown in B.C.’s Fraser Valley give this gin a sweet and juicy tang.

$25, oddsocietyspirits.com

Yield French Press

This cute glass French press is a must-have for the mom who needs a jolt of caffeine to start the day.

$110, ssense.com



Baggu Puffy Mini Tote Bag

Soft and squishy, this tote will take her from work commute to daily errands to picnics on the beach.

$74, urbanoutfitters.com



H&M Home Cotton Canvas Cushion Covers

Indoors or out, these canvas cushion covers add a pop of colour.

$15 for 2, hm.com



Fujifilm Instax Mini 12

With a close-up mode and a mirror, this instant camera guarantees great selfies.

$100, amazon.ca



Aesop Sarashina Incense Stick & Burner Set

Spicy notes of sandalwood, clove and cinnamon create a calm, serene environment.

$55, ssense.com



YSL Beauty Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick

If she loves gloss, she’ll love this high-shine, ultra-moisturizing lipstick-balm hybrid. It comes in 11 wearable shades, from clear to berry to bright red.

$52, sephora.com

Cavallini Papers & Co. Arboretum Vintage Puzzle

For the city mom who wants to reconnect with nature, wrap up this 1,000-piece puzzle.

$30, curiosasociety.com



Vivian Sofia Designs Green and Lilac Blooms Print

This colourful floral print made on Vancouver Island is a great alternative to fresh blooms.

$50 for 11 x 14, viviansofiadesigns.com



Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal

Filled with daily prompts and challenges, this bestselling gratitude journal is a welcome pause in a hectic day.

$44, amazon.ca



Homecourt Mini Candle Discovery Set

From the home brand helmed by Courtney Cox, these mini candles housed in chic clay vessels are the definition of a small indulgence. The set includes four signature scents: Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf, Cipres Mint and Cece.

$65, homecourt.co



Foreo UFO 2

It’s a splurge, but this palm-sized, app-controlled device offers all the perks of high-tech facials at home, with settings for thermotherapy, cryotherapy, LED light therapy and the brand’s patented sonic technology.

$449, sephora.com

Wild Coast Perfumery Saltspring Eau de Parfum

Give her a scent inspired by some of Canada’s most stunning locales—including Saltspring Island (wildflowers, sandalwood and oakmoss), Tofino, B.C. (juniper berry, mandarin and western red cedar leaf) and Tobermory, Ont. (grapefruit, neroli and ambrette).

$98, wildcoastperfumes.com

Lover’s Tempo Customizable Hoops

Customize a pair of earrings just for her by mixing and matching from six hoop styles and twelve charms.

From $80, loverstempo.com



Mano Verde Flowers Mini Pot Set

Trade the ubiquitous supermarket bouquet for a set of grow-your-own blooms.

$30, simons.ca

Indigo Art Supply Set

Unleash her inner Maud Lewis with this art set, featuring watercolour, acrylic and oil paints, markers, pastels, pencil crayons and more.

$60, chapters.indigo.ca



Kobo Libra 2 E-Reader

For the bookworm in your life, you can’t go wrong with a high-tech e-reader, like the Kobo Libra 2, which is fully waterproof and features a touchscreen that closely mimics the look of paper.

$228, amazon.ca

BonLook Inn Sunglasses in Dusty Rose

Perfectly oversized, this playful pink pair is perfect for poolside hangs.

$99, bonlook.ca



Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Trio

Cool-girl skincare brand Rhode recently landed in Canada, so getting your hands on the viral, peptide-rich glossy lip treatment is easier than ever. This set contains the original unscented balm, as well as the Salted Caramel and Watermelon Slice flavours.

$63, ca.rhodeskin.com



Spacemasks Self-Heated Eye Masks

For instant R&R, these self-heating masks scented with orange and grapefruit gently soothe tired peepers and—according to reviews—help cure headaches and even overcome insomnia.

$28 for 5, thedetoxmarket.ca



Onyx Chocolates Bonbons Box

Handcrafted in Toronto and inspired by the owner’s travels, these ganache-filled bonbons come in unexpected flavour combos, like yuzu and balsam fir, and passionfruit and cayenne pepper.

$48 for 16 pieces, onyxchocolates.com

