A limited-edition capsule collection with Finnish design house Marimekko reinvents some of the retailer’s most beloved pieces.

There’s no better way to kick off the year than with a covetable—and budget-friendly—designer collab. Uniqlo’s latest limited-edition capsule collection with Finnish design house Marimekko reinvents some of the retailer’s most beloved basics, including its viral crescent-shaped crossbody bag, with patterns and hues inspired by Nordic nature. Made from fleece and Uniqlo’s Heattech thermal fabric, the pieces are perfect for layering and keeping warm all through winter.

Check out our picks from the collection ahead of its launch on January 4.

Check out the new Uniqlo x Marimekko collection

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag, $25

Affordable, sleek and incredibly roomy, Uniqlo’s bestselling moon bag now comes in Kivet, one of Marimekko’s most iconic patterns. Choose from beige, light grey and dark grey to match the rest of the collection.

Uniqlo Heattech Turtleneck, $30

This stylish Heattech turtleneck features Marimekko’s Kissapöllö, a sophisticated brushstroke design.

Uniqlo Heattech Patterned Socks, $10

Paired with loafers or sneakers, these graphic socks add a touch of whimsy. They’re made from Heattech fabric for extra warmth.

Uniqlo Long-Sleeve Fleece Jacket, $60

Available four pattern and colour iterations, we predict that this cozy fleece is going to fly off the shelves. It hits mid-hips for a flattering length. Pair it with the matching turtleneck, skirt or socks.

Uniqlo Fleece Midi Skirt, $50

You can count on this A-line fleece skirt to keep you warm on snowy days. Make it a set with the coordinating fleece (above), or mix prints for an eye-catching ‘fit.

Uniqlo Heattech Turtleneck, $30

This cream-coloured Heattech turtleneck is a great layering piece. Pair it with the matching fleece midi skirt (below) for a très chic après-ski look.

Uniqlo Fleece Midi Skirt, $50

Inspired by snow, this neutral colour is perfect for minimalists. Slip it on over Heattech tights for extra warmth.

