7 Whimsical Pieces We Love From Uniqlo’s Latest Designer Collab

It’s a good day whenever Uniqlo drops a new designer collab, and this is one you won’t want to miss.

In this first-ever collaboration, British designer Anya Hindmarch put her signature playful twist on Uniqlo’s iconic—and extremely cozy—knitwear with stitches, exposed seams and her trademark googly eyes motif. The collection is small but mighty, comprising of women’s and kids’ styles in a mix of neutral and bright colours, including luxe sweaters and Heattech accessories like scarves, gloves, hats and socks.

Below, shop the pieces we have our eye on (get it?) from the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collection.

Our picks from the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collection

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Premium Lambswool Crewneck Sweater, $60

This soft-as-can-be lambswool sweater is adorned with a colour-blocked sleeve, contrasting stitching and a whimsical pair of eyes. It’s available in green, orange, navy and grey.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Cashmere Long-Sleeve Sweater, $160

Made from 100-percent cashmere, this funnel-neck sweater embellished with subtle stitching is a timeless piece with a fun twist. The relaxed, slightly boxy silhouette can easily be dressed up or down. It comes in grey, navy and black.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Heattech Socks, $10

Elevate your sock drawer with Uniqlo’s super-warm Heattech technology and Anya Hindmarch’s signature Eyes patch. The socks comes in white, grey, navy and black.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Heattech Knitted Beanie, $25

With cold and slushy weather just around the corner, you’ll need a hat. This knitted Heattech beanie with the collection’s tell-tale visible stitching and peepers will make a charming addition to your winter gear collection. Pair it with the matching scarf and gloves—available in orange, green, grey and navy—for the full look.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Heattech Knitted Scarf, $40

We love this cozy knitted scarf, which is equal parts minimalist and playful. Grab it in grey, green, orange or navy.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Heattech Knitted Gloves, $25

Keep your fingers toasty this winter with these adorable gloves made from Uniqlo’s heat-retaining Heattech knitted fabric. The contrasting cuff lends a stylish touch. The gloves are available in navy, green, orange and grey to match the beanies and scarves.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Packable Bag, $30

This adorable, travel-friendly tote packs into the small keychain charm it comes with for easy storage.

