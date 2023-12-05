12 Holiday-Ready Party Dresses To Shop Now

From midis to minis and everything in between.

The holiday season may be all about spending quality time with your loved ones, but it’s also the perfect occasion to play dress up. Sequins, velvet, tulle, silk—we simply can’t get enough of those luxe textures this time of year.

Want to impress at your next gathering? We searched high and low for the cutest holiday party dresses out there, from full-on sequinned styles to versatile frocks you’ll wear all year long.

The best holiday party dresses to shop in 2023

Joe Fresh x Roxy Earle Sparkle Shift Dress, $79

Want to add drama to your party wardrobe? This sequined mini shift dress features a mock neck and swishy split sleeves that are guaranteed to make a statement.

Shop Now

Old Navy Cami Midi Dress, $22 (on sale)

When hopping from party to party, comfort is key. This velvet dress in a shiny silver finish is soft and cozy while still incredibly chic. The smocked waist and versatile midi length make a flattering combo.

Shop Now

Dynamite ​​Square Neck Satin Slip Midi Dress, $35 (on sale)

For a cocktail dress you’ll wear again and again, you can’t go wrong with a silky, knee-length frock. We love this one’s trendy square neckline and versatile jewel-toned blue hue.

Shop Now

Helyo Semi-Formal Ruffle-Sleeved Dress, $45

A flirty fit-and-flare dress is perfect for all occasions, including holiday parties. This one is embellished with ruffled short sleeves and dips into a small V at the back for a classic touch.

Shop Now

Reformation Elly Long-Sleeved Dress, $398

If you’re looking for a voluminous LBD that will stand the test of time to add to your collection of black dresses, look no further than this timeless cotton frock. The square neckline and maxi length are perfect for all occasions, and the skirt is lined with a layer of tulle for extra oomph.

Shop Now

Gap Velvet Smocked Mini Dress, $110

Romantics will love this velvet dress adorned with balloon sleeves and corset-style smocking. The plunging neckline is perfect to display stacks of layered gold necklaces.

Shop Now

H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress, $75

Animal print is always in, and that still holds true over the holiday season. We love this fitted little number’s big sleeves, which nicely balance the proportions of the column silhouette.

Shop Now

Penningtons Midi Knit Dress, $35 (on sale)

This plus-size party dress features a whimsical zebra print, a mock neck and an asymmetrical hem. It’s available in sizes X to 4X.

Shop Now

Hilary MacMillan Polka Dot Blouse Dress, $99

Embrace a laid-back, slouchy look with this polka dot dress that can be worn buttoned up or open as a duster jacket to complete any holiday outfit.

Shop Now

Icône V-Neck Tulle Maxi Dress, $100 (on sale)

You’re guaranteed to be the star of the party in this floor-length tulle dress with voluminous cap sleeves. It features a plunging neck and back and thigh-high split that are playful without being uncomfortably revealing thanks to the opaque jersey lining.

Shop Now

Eliza Faulkner Clara Dress, $295

Canadian designer Eliza Faulkner is known for her bold, feminine style, which is perfectly embodied in this A-line dress with bell sleeves and contrast stitching.

Shop Now

Ever New Sahara Wrap Plissé Midi Dress, $200

This metallic twist on the classic pleated wrap dress is sure to impress, no matter what you have planned for the holiday season.

Shop Now

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.