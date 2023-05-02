As is tradition, the first Monday in May belongs to the Met Gala. This year’s all-out fashion extravaganza saw celebs gather on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s cream carpet to raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute during an evening themed around an upcoming exhibition titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. This year’s theme honours the late Lagerfeld, who made his mark across a slew of major fashion houses—Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, his eponymous brand and, most famously, Chanel—over the course of a career that spanned 60 years.

Lagerfeld notoriously held problematic views, often making headlines for his misogynistic, fatphobic and racist comments, as well as his critique of the #MeToo movement. While the theme drew some backlash, celebrities were out in force channeling Lagerfeld’s legacy through fashion, with tweed, pearls, blooming flowers and sharply tailored suits aplenty (his signature look). Refreshingly, more than a few stars wore (very fancy) vintage, and there were even a few nods to Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved cat.

Scroll on to see a few of our favourite looks from fashion’s biggest night.

