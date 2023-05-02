Tweed, pearls and blooming flowers were on display for fashion's biggest night.
As is tradition, the first Monday in May belongs to the Met Gala. This year’s all-out fashion extravaganza saw celebs gather on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s cream carpet to raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute during an evening themed around an upcoming exhibition titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. This year’s theme honours the late Lagerfeld, who made his mark across a slew of major fashion houses—Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, his eponymous brand and, most famously, Chanel—over the course of a career that spanned 60 years.
Lagerfeld notoriously held problematic views, often making headlines for his misogynistic, fatphobic and racist comments, as well as his critique of the #MeToo movement. While the theme drew some backlash, celebrities were out in force channeling Lagerfeld’s legacy through fashion, with tweed, pearls, blooming flowers and sharply tailored suits aplenty (his signature look). Refreshingly, more than a few stars wore (very fancy) vintage, and there were even a few nods to Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved cat.
Scroll on to see a few of our favourite looks from fashion’s biggest night.
Michelle Yeoh
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Viola Davis
Viola Davis in Valentino. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen
Gisèle Bündchen in an embroidered Chanel Haute Couture dress from the Spring-Summer 2007 collection. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)
Salma Hayek
(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Anne Hathaway
(Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard in a Chanel Haute Couture dress from the Fall-Winter 2007/2008 collection. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emily Blunt
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Eva Chen
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Mindy Kaling
(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain
(Photo: Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Karen Elson
(Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell in a pink draped silk satin dress embroidered with scrolls of silver sequins and glass beads from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2010 collection. (Photo: Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman in a Chanel gown she first wore in a 2004 campaign for Chanel No. 5. (Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington in Michael Kors. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Sienna Miller
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)