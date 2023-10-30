The 5 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In October

Now that temperatures are finally cooling down, we’re all about getting cozy. From a stress-busting video game to a foot massager to a bird-friendly cup of coffee, here’s what the Chatelaine editors added to their shopping carts in October.

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch, $79



“I am a self-proclaimed Super Mario Bros. obsessive. In fact, I might even be an expert: I’ve amassed more than 345 hours playing Super Mario Maker 2 on my Nintendo Switch alone. So when Nintendo released the latest side-scrolling game in the series this month—a glorious acid-trippy journey called Super Mario Bros. Wonder—I knew I would be spending many a chilly October evening trying to defeat Bowser.

But anyone not as video-game savvy need not worry: This is a game for all ages, and it’s an incredible stress-buster. Play alone or with friends or your kids, and play at your own pace. Video games can be a sweet, cathartic way to soothe your soul on the weariest of days, and Wonder is no exception.” —Erica Lenti, deputy features editor

Renpho Foot Massager Machine with Heat, $190

“I’ve been wearing chunky platform boots for years (the Dr. Martens Sinclairs are my current go-to style) and I have no intention of stopping, but the sheer weight of them has absolutely ruined my feet. I finally decided to splurge on a foot massager to see if it might ease up some of the aches I get daily.

I spent a long time researching different models and reading reviews, and found the Renpho, which has over 10K 5-star reviews on Amazon. It features three different Shiatsu kneading and compression settings, and has a heat option.

I’ve been using it 15 to 30 minutes a day while I watch TV or work at my desk; it’s so relaxing and, more importantly, it has considerably helped with the pain.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor

MaisoNovo Glass Soap and Lotion Dispensers with Tray, $40

“My kitchen countertop was cluttered with mismatched bottles of soap and a bunch of other kitchen accessories. I’ve simplified things by filling these chic and refillable glass soap dispensers with my hand soap and lotion. It includes a funnel for easy refilling, mix-and-match waterproof labels in three different styles and a cute concrete tray.

I chose the white bottles with gold pumps, but it also comes in different colour combos. I love how sleek it looks in my kitchen.” —Stephanie Han Kim, art director

Paw Pup Protector Waterproof Throw Blanket, $129

“My two big dogs are total couch hogs. It’s impossible to train them otherwise at this point—they’re 11 and 4—but I hate always having to cover the couch with an ugly dog blanket. After being served what seemed like hundreds of targeted ads for Paw Canada on Instagram, I caved and purchased a Pup Protector Waterproof Throw Blanket in Polar White to cover the love seat in my home office, where both dogs enjoy lounging while I work.

All three of us are pleased with this high-quality purchase—the fake fur feels and looks luxe, and it’s machine washable. (One caveat: my ancient top-loading washing machine doesn’t get it totally clean, so now I take it to a laundromat.) I’m so happy with it, I just bought a second one for my living room.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Birds & Beans Bird-Friendly Coffee Subscription, from $16 per month

“I love birds, and I’m similarly obsessive about my coffee. After editing a piece on bird-friendly coffee, I knew it had to be my cup of choice. (Many of the birds you see in Canada spend their winters in coffee-growing areas in Central and South America. Bird-friendly coffee helps preserve avian habitat and biodiversity.)

I got a subscription from Birds & Beans, which is not only kind to birds but also the most cost-effective way I’ve found to buy premium coffee—I get five pounds of beans every six weeks or so (you can adjust the frequency as needed) and it costs $89, including shipping.

I like their Commit Espresso Blend, which makes a beautiful cup of both regular coffee in my Espro french press and espresso in my Rancilio Silvia espresso machine” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.