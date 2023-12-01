The 6 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In November

As much as we love splurging on big-ticket items once in a while, there’s something special about those small, inexpensive purchases that make day-to-day life easier. From the perfect pair of jeans to pretty glass jars to a silky hair mask, here’s what we bought and loved this month.

Asodomo 3-Pack Glass Jars with Cork Lids, $46

“How pretty are these glass containers with round cork lids? They’re made of high borosilicate glass so they’re incredibly durable and sturdy despite looking dainty. I use them to store and display coffee pods and sugar cubes on my counter.” —Stephanie Han Kim, art director

Everlane The Mariner Jean, $125

“One of the keys to mindful buying is knowing your own style. And, while I’ve read a zillion pieces about the power of a good pair of black pants, the reality is I will almost never wear pants that are not jeans. Enter the “dressy jeans,” a pair in a darker, uniform wash that can be worn at the office, on the weekend and out on the town. I’ve even worn these comfy jeans twice to the National Ballet—once with a vegan leather tube top and blazer, and once paired with a black vest.

I try to buy most of my clothing secondhand, but when I do buy new, I want it to be made to last. I’ve been buying from Everlane since it was first landed in Canada in 2013, and the T-shirt I got all those years ago is still in great shape today.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital

Simons Large Amber Glass Soap Pump, $24

“After thinking about it for approximately a year and a half I finally got around to replacing most of the plastic bottles in my bathroom—shampoo, body wash, hand soap—with refillable glass containers.

I love the look of this amber glass soap pump, so I bought three and then got them filled with various products from Saponetti, a nearby refillery. The jars are large enough that I’ll only have to refill them once or twice a year.

I honestly don’t know why I didn’t do this sooner! Next up: Switching to refillable laundry soap and dish soap.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Syouacend 4-Pack Water Absorbent Diatomite Coasters, $23

“There are few things that make me more irrationally angry than when water pools under my soap dispensers. It feels like I end up wiping down my bathroom and kitchen counters endlessly because of it.

So imagine my absolute, unfettered joy when I found these water-resistant stone coasters that immediately sop up liquid that drips under the bottles. I don’t understand whatever magic makes them so absorbent and I never need to know—all that matters is that this small, silly pet peeve of mine is solved.” —Erica Lenti, deputy features editor

Noughty To The Rescue Hair Mask, $16

“I love a hair mask, and I also love a great drugstore find. This new-to-Canada formula is an affordable luxury that’s thick like body butter and leaves my hair silky without flattening it. My hair is usually full of static and crispy on the ends from blow-drying and indoor heating, but this helps solve that problem.” —Aimee Nishitoba, deputy art director

Vis’v 2-Pack Suction Cup Wreath Hooks, $21

“I recently upgraded to a steel front door with a large glass pane, meaning my unsightly metal wreath holder no longer fits. I replaced it with this heavy-duty suction cup wreath holder for glass doors that’s capable of holding up to 22 pounds.

The installation was easy, and I was able to strategically position the wreath to cover the see-through suction cup for a more polished look. Bonus: It comes in a pack of two, because why settle for one wreath when you can double the festive fun?” —Sun Ngo, creative director

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.