9 Cute And Practical Makeup Bags

From small pouches to large cosmetic cases, our picks are guaranteed to keep your vanity clutter-free.

If keeping your vanity clutter-free is at the top of your resolutions list this year, the best investment you can make is a cute bag to corral all the bits and pieces that make up your beauty routine. The best makeup bags are the ones that keep your products out of sight and organized, but are also cute enough to be displayed so that everything you need is always on hand.

What to look for in a makeup bag

When it comes to makeup bags, size matters. Brushes, mascara, primer, foundation and all the shades of lipstick your heart desires—it all adds up quickly, so look for a roomy interior and a sturdy zipper. And because spills inevitably happen, a material that’s water-resistant and easy to clean—like nylon, plastic or coated fabric—is best. If, like us, you can’t resist a quilted cotton pouch, look for one with a stain-resistant lining or use it to store tools instead of product.

Another thing to consider? Whether or not you’d like a bag with compartments. If you don’t mind letting your products mingle freely, pouches are great as they tend to take up less space. But if you want everything to have its place, a large case with lots of pockets and compartments is what you’re looking for.

For on-the-go purposes, look for makeup cases that pack easily into a carry-on suitcase to keep your travel beauty bag easily accessible while you’re at the airport.

The best makeup bags to shop in 2024

Silkfly 3-Piece Nylon Makeup Bag Set, $36

A dupe for the ultra-popular customizable Stoney Clover Lane bags, this 3-piece set of nylon pouches is adorned with adorable chenille patches so you always know where everything goes.

Wandering Nature Makeup Bag, $15

With pockets and elastics to keep everything organized, this large cosmetics case fits a ton of products. We love the makeup brush holder, which features an easy-to-clean plastic flap to protect the bristles.

Bosidu Hanging Toiletry Bag, $30

If you’re short on vanity space, this chic hanging toiletry bag is a great way to keep your makeup collection on hand. It’s padded to keep products from shattering and it has four handy zipped compartments, plus an exterior pocket that’s just the right size to stash eye patches and sheet masks.

Monos Metro Cosmetic Case, $125

This sturdy travel makeup bag by Canadian brand Monos is designed to keep everything in its place thanks to its strong elastic loops, making it perfect for breakables like foundation bottles and perfumes. It comes with a tiny pouch for stowing cotton swabs or your favourite pair of earrings.

Thanks to its structured silhouette, it also looks pretty sitting on a bathroom counter.

Lululemon Go Getter Pouch, $38

This versatile, no-frills pouch is made from water-repellent fabric and has one interior mesh pockets. It holds a surprising amount of stuff, but it’s still small enough to stash in a purse when running errands or commuting.

Lysande Quilted Makeup Pouch, $17

This charming floral quilted cotton pouch is just roomy enough for the essentials. It’s ideal for smaller makeup collections.

Bobobox Large Makeup Pouch, $22

Available in five colours, this surprisingly roomy makeup case opens into two sections lined with pockets. The woven design is a stylish touch.

Aveniee Clear Makeup Bag, $34

Want to see everything you’ve got at a glance? This case features clear windows on both sides. The rectangle shape makes it perfect to store everything from bottles to compacts. It’s also easy to pack when travelling.

Leatherology Medium Train Case, $200

It’s definitely a splurge, but this leather case has a lot going for it. It’s large enough to fit makeup and skincare bottles of all sizes. There’s also plenty of organizational touches, like elastic loops, a zippered mesh compartment on the lid and four interior pockets.

To make it extra special, personalize it with your initials.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.