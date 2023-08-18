Everything You Need to Know About Urinary Incontinence

Let’s be honest: urine leaks happen to a lot of people, and as our population ages, it will become even more common. According to the Canadian Urinary Bladder Survey, 33 per cent of women over the age of 40 have symptoms—twice as many women than men—especially if they’re postpartum or going through menopause.
Still, the experience can feel isolating. That’s why TENA, a global leader in incontinence solutions, works to destigmatize urinary incontinence and improve the lives of those who are impacted by it.
What is urinary incontinence?
Urinary incontinence is when bladder control weakens and urine leakage occurs before you can make it to the washroom. It can range from a small leak when you sneeze on a full bladder to an unavoidable urge to pee that can’t be stopped. It may feel embarrassing in the moment, but know that it’s completely natural and common.
There are four main types of incontinence:
- Stress: Caused by pressure on the bladder due to coughing, sneezing, laughing, etc.
- Urgency: An intense urge to urinate that comes on suddenly and cannot be ignored
- Functional: Caused by a physical or mental impairment that prevents you from making it to a toilet on time when needed
- Overflow: Caused by a bladder that doesn’t empty out fully
- Mixed: One or more of the above
Who experiences incontinence, and why?
Pregnancy, childbirth and menopause are major life changes that can affect our pelvic floor muscles, as well as the urinary tract. It’s true, Kegels help strengthen and restore these muscles, so doing daily exercise is a great option for women of all ages. Incontinence is most often seen in women 35 and older, but it can be experienced by anyone at any age.
As women age and enter menopause, which begins between 45 and 55 on average, our estrogen levels decrease. Estrogen is a hormone that supports our reproductive organs as well as our brain, bones, skin and more. Although it’s not proven (yet), it’s believed that this decrease can lead to a loss of elasticity which reduces the strength of the pelvic floor, leading to bladder weakness. Besides Kegels, there are other ways to treat incontinence, depending on what stage of life you’re in, so please seek advice from your doctor or a pelvic physiotherapist about any concerns.
How diet can impact symptoms
Certain foods and drinks may affect incontinence. If you’re a caffeine consumer, for example, you may want to cut back as the stimulant can increase bladder urgency. Carbonated beverages and alcohol are also culprits, as are artificial sweeteners and some highly spicy foods.
Best ways to treat the discomfort
No matter your age, what you’re doing or eating, no one wants to be worried about leaking through their underwear and onto their clothes. Incontinence pads can help women feel more confident, thanks to new innovations that increase protection. TENA’s new Sensitive Care Pads, enriched with SkinComfort Formula, offers triple protection against leaks, odours and moisture, while also protecting the intimate skin from irritation. Available in seven sizes and absorbencies, there’s a pad for every situation.
If you’re experiencing urinary incontinence, there are solutions that will help. Just ask a group of women—statistically one of them will be going or have gone through it. Talking about our health with each other is important; and there’s no shame in what our bodies can do, so let’s aim to break the stigma and normalize this common experience.