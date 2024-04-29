Expert Tips For Your Skincare Down There

When it comes to skincare, most conversations don’t stray far from the face, but what about the skin below the belt? It’s an area we tend to overlook or feel embarrassed by, especially when experiencing incontinence and intimate skin irritation.



According to the Canadian Urinary Bladder Survey, per cent of women over 40 experience incontinence symptoms, but due to stigmatization only 26 per cent have discussed it with their doctor. The reality is, incontinence can happen at any stage of life—including after pregnancy and during perimenopause or menopause—and be caused by a variety of factors, such as certain medications. Beyond incontinence, though, there’s an additional issue that’s even less talked about.



Nearly half of women who experience incontinence also experience intimate skin irritation (47 per cent), and half of all women over 24 will go through at least one episode of vulvar or vaginal discomfort, which could include dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis or an infection, among other conditions. “Sometimes there is this embarrassment and anxiety that doesn’t allow women to feel comfortable talking about their issues with a doctor,” says Dr. Marlene Dytoc, a vulvar dermatology specialist and clinical professor of medicine at the University of Alberta. “This conversation should be more mainstream so people will come for help sooner than later.”





Enter TENA. The global leader in incontinence is dedicated to supporting intimate health challenges like incontinence and related skin irritation while also breaking the stigma through education and innovative products. TENA Sensitive Care® pads, feature the brand’s new dermatologically approved SkinComfort Formula™, which provides up to 100 per cent frictionless protection and helps protect intimate skin from irritation.



With Dr. Dytoc’s help, we want to empower women to no longer be ashamed of how our bodies naturally evolve, starting with these intimate skin health tips to help you feel more comfortable and confident from head to toe.