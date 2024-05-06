Bridging The Gap: Intergenerational Travel Made Easy With FlightHub

One of the best ways to create precious family memories is taking a vacation with the whole gang, from grandparents to little ones. Experiencing travel together creates lasting bonds among generations and can be so much fun. But taking everyone’s wants and needs into consideration can require a little extra planning, which can be stressful. That’s where FlightHub can help. A one-stop shop for flights, hotels and car rentals, the easy-to-use platform offers a ton of tailored travel plans at competitive prices, so you can save money while having the time of your lives. Here’s how FlightHub can help you plan the most memorable (and affordable) family vacay.
Don’t wait to start planning the ultimate family getaway. Give yourself time to figure out the dates that work best for everyone, taking work and school schedules into consideration. FlightHub has exclusive deals with over 400 airlines, which means it can offer the cheapest airfares in Canada, and the site is constantly updated with deals for worldwide destinations. The platform also lets travellers filter searches according to budget and preferences. Booking earlier can actually lead to substantial savings, particularly during holidays and other popular travel periods. Plus, you’ll get to choose from a wider selection of flight options and accommodations, which means you can take the time to find the best fit for your budget and needs.
Taking the initiative to plan a family vacation is super admirable, but remember not to monopolize the conversation about the itinerary. Check with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins to see if there are any particular destinations or activities they want to check out. Include teens and kids, too, to find out what their interests are. FlightHub can help you choose a destination that offers suitable amenities for all ages while making it easy to plan a guided tour, rent a car for a day trip to a theme park or book some time at a spa.
Sharing rooms might seem like the best option to save money, but it’s not always ideal — especially if grandparents are on one schedule and babies are on another. No one wants to go without sleep when they're with family 24-7, so choosing a comfortable place to stay is key. Luckily, it’s a cinch to find suitable accommodations through FlightHub, whether you’re looking for a centralized hotel or a vacation home off the beaten path.
Not every moment of the trip has to be planned. Travelling in a big group can be overwhelming sometimes, so it’s important to schedule periods of downtime when everyone can do their own thing. Grandparents and toddlers can rest and recharge if they want while others head out to explore. Consider renting a car through FlightHub so that day trips are an option, too.
Whether your group is all about thrill-seeking adventures or serene nature walks, you can find, compare and book unique experiences through FlightHub, including sightseeing tours and excursions for all ages. Immerse yourself in the culture of your destination through a cooking class or a guided historical tour. Book your reservations in advance on FlightHub so that when you arrive, all you have to do is show up with a camera and a smile.
Whatever you choose to do, remember to take it all in and be present in the moment. Intergenerational trips are all about making lifelong memories for everyone to cherish.